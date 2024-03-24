Austria's Baumgartner scores the fastest goal in international football | Football news





Baumgartner fired a 25-yard shot past the keeper after six seconds to break the record for the fastest goal.

Austria's Christoph Baumgartner has broken the record for the fastest international goal in history, scoring at home against Slovakia within seven seconds. Baumgartner, 24, entered the record books during a friendly in Bratislava on Saturday. The Leipzig striker weaved through the home defense from the start before unleashing a 25-metre (82-feet) shot past Martin Dubravka on goal. We've done this variation before, sprinting from the start at full risk. The sequence of steps somehow worked so I was able to run, Baumgartner told Austrian public broadcaster ORF after the match which his team won 2-0. Of course it's very cool, I'm very happy. The fact that I hit it like that is certainly sensational. The Austrian FA described Baumgartner's effort as the fastest goal in international football history. Baumgartner's strike broke the record seven seconds it took Lukas Podolski to score for Germany against Ecuador in 2013. Of course we got off to a very good start, that goal in itself was probably worth the price of admission, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said. #BaumiOnFire A possible WORLD record for the fastest international goal of all time by Christoph #Baumgartner https://t.co/mUcD1CTofa RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 23, 2024 Meanwhile, later on Saturday, Germany's Florian Wirtz scored a goal in seven quick seconds against France in a friendly in Lyon, which Germany won 2-0. The Leverkusen player beat goalkeeper Brice Samba with a brilliant shot under the crossbar. I don't think anyone realized or understood what was going on. “We were all surprised, but there was definitely a lot of joy,” Wirtz told German broadcaster ZDF after scoring his first international goal. You can't start a match better. The fastest goal scored in a World Cup was by Turkey's Hakan Sukur against South Korea in 2002 after 11 seconds.

