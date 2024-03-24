Laurent de Brunhoff, the “Babar” heir who created the global media empire, has died aged 98.

Babar author Laurent de Brunhoff, who revived his father's popular picture book series an elephant king and spearheaded its rise to a global multimedia franchise, has died. He was 98.

De Brunhoff, a Paris native who moved to the U.S. in the 1980s, died Friday at his home in Key West, Florida, after being in hospice care for two weeks, according to his widow, Phyllis Rose.

Only 12 years old when his father, Jean de Brunhoff, died of tuberculosis, Laurent was an adult when he used his gifts as a painter and storyteller and produced dozens of books about the elephant that reigns over Celesteville, among them “Babar at the Circus” and “Babar's Yoga for Elephants.” He preferred to use fewer words than his father, but his illustrations faithfully imitated Jean's soft, understated style.

French cartoonist Laurent de Brunhoff presents his children's book La victoire de Babar, featuring Babar the elephant, for the celebrity's 60th birthday. His father, Jean de Burnhoff, created Babar in 1932. Pascal Le Segretain/Sygma via Getty Images



“Together, father and son have woven a fictional world so seamless that it's almost impossible to tell where one stops and the other begins.” author Ann S. Haskell wrote in The New York Times in 1981.

The series has sold millions of copies worldwide and has been adapted into a television program and animated films such as Babar: The Movie and Babar: King of the Elephants. Admirers ranged from Charles de Gaulle to Maurice Sendak, who once wrote: “If he had come my way, how I would have cut that little elephant and smothered it with love.”

De Brunhoff would say of his creation, “Babar, c'est moi” (“this is me”), telling National Geographic in 2014 that “he has been my whole life, for years and years, drawing the elephant “.

The books' appeal was by no means universal. Some parents were embarrassed by the passage in the debut, “The Story of Babar the Little Elephant,” about Babar's mother being shot and killed by poachers. Many critics called the series racist and colonialist, citing Babar's upbringing in Paris and its influence on his (supposedly) African-based regime. In 1983, Chilean author Ariel Dorfman would call the books an “implicit history that justifies and rationalizes the motives behind an international situation in which some countries have everything and other countries almost nothing.”

“The story of Babar,” wrote Dorfman, “is nothing but the fulfillment of the colonial dream of the dominant countries.”

Children's author and illustrator Laurent de Brunhoff working in his home while being interviewed for the BBC television adaptation of his 'Babar' stories, Paris, September 1969. Malcolm Winton/Radio Times via Getty Images



Adam Gopnik, a Paris-based correspondent for The New Yorker, defended “Babar”, writing in 2008 that “it is not an unconscious expression of the French colonial imagination; it is a self-conscious comedy of the French colonial imagination and narrow its relation to the French internal imagination”.

De Brunhoff himself admitted that he was “a little embarrassed to see Babar fighting blacks in Africa. He particularly regretted Babar's Picnic,” a 1949 publication that included crude caricatures of blacks and American Indians and asked his publisher to withdraw it.

De Brunhoff was the eldest of three sons born to Jean de Brunhoff and Cecile de Brunhoff, a painter. Babar was created when Cecile de Brunhoff, namesake of the elephant kingdom and Babar's wife, improvised a story for her children.

“My mother started telling us a story to distract us.” de Brunhoff told National Geographic in 2014. “We liked it and the next day we ran to my father's bedroom, which was in the corner of the garden, to tell him about it. He was very amused and began to draw. And so the story of Babar was born. My mother called the elephant Bebe (French for baby). It was my father who changed the name to Babar. But the first pages of the first book, with the elephant killed by a hunter and the escape into the city, was her story. .”

The debut was published in 1931 through the family publisher Le Jardin Des Modes. Babar was immediately well received and Jean de Brunhoff completed four more Babar books before he died six years later at the age of 37. Laurent's uncle Michael helped publish two more works, but no one else added to the series until after World War II, when Laurent, a painter by then, decided to bring it back.

1931: Cecile de Brunhoff and her two sons Mathieu and Laurent, who continued as the author and illustrator of Babar. Yves Forestier/Sygma via Getty Images



Gradually I began to feel strongly that there was a Babar tradition and that it should be perpetuated, he wrote in The New York Times in 1952.

De Brunhoff had been married twice, most recently to her critic and biographer Phyllis Rose, who wrote the lyrics for many of the recent Babar releases, including the 2017 release billed as the finale, Babar's Guide to Paris. He had two children, Anne and Antoine, but the author did not consciously write about the young.

“I never think about children when I make my books,” he told the Wall Street Journal in 2017. “Babar was my friend, and I made up stories with him, but not with children in the back of my mind. I write it for myself. mine.”