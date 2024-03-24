Connect with us

International

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #12

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #12

 



I tweet


Facebook


to YouTube


Mastodon


I We

RSS feeds

Comments RSS

Subscribe by email








Recent posts

archives

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #12

Posted on March 24, 2024 by BaerbelW, Doug Bostrom, John Hartz

A list of 36 news and opinion articles we found interesting and shared on social media over the past week: Sun, March 17, 2024 to Sat, March 23, 2024.

Story of the week

Chart of mythsThanks to John Mason having the stamina to sit down to watch “Climate – The Movie” and jotting down several pages worth of notes on Friday morning, we were able to quickly prepare a blog post that debunks many false claims and cheats made on film. The first 42 minutes of this 80-minute misinformation fest are devoted to “Science.” But instead, what one is exposed to is real Gish-gallop e climate myths, with the phrase “we are told” sprinkled loosely among them. In addition to a list of 25 myths identified by John, we also checked them against our myth-busting chart, available for cases like this. This makes for a neat sharable graphic that drives home the point of just how wrong with the bare article.

After publishing the blog post on Saturday, we shared it on social media where it was the post that generated the most interest during the week.

Stories we promoted this week, by publication date:

Before March 17

March 17

  • Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #11Skeptical Science, Baerbel Winkler, Doug Bostrom & John Hartz. A list of 35 news and opinion articles we found interesting and shared on social media over the past week: Sun, March 10, 2024 to Sat, March 17, 2024.
  • 'Greenhushing' is on the rise as companies go silent on climate promisesToday's Climate, Inside Climate News, Kiley Price. “Faced with backlash from both the left and the right, companies are backing away from climate initiatives — at least publicly.”
  • Cherry blossoms are blooming early from Tokyo to WashingtonBloomberg City Lab, Shoko Oda, Zahra Hirji & Brian K Sullivan. A tourist attraction in Japan and the US, the cherry blossom season is starting earlier as climate change makes winters warmer.

March 18

  • What are the most effective strategies to inspire action on climate change?Annenberg School of Communications, U of Pe nnsylvania, Hailey Reissman. The Communication Neuroscience Lab is conducting an intervention trial, testing six strategies to change beliefs and intentions about climate change.
  • NVIDIA Announces Earth's Climate Digital DoubleNVIDIA press release, NVIDIA. Weather company, Taiwan Weather Administration among the first to adopt new Earth-2 Cloud APIs, using AI to accelerate the creation of high-resolution simulations and visualization of global climate, innovative 2-kilometer-scale weather

March 19

March 20

March 21

March 22

March 23

If you happen upon high-quality climate science and/or climate myth articles from reliable sources while surfing the web, feel free to submit them via this google form in order to share them widely. Thank you!

0 0

Printable version | Link to this page







The Consensus Project website

THE STAIRCASE

(free to reprint)


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://skepticalscience.com/2024-SkS-Weekly-News-Roundup_12.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: