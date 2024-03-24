International
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #12
Posted on March 24, 2024 by BaerbelW, Doug Bostrom, John Hartz
A list of 36 news and opinion articles we found interesting and shared on social media over the past week: Sun, March 17, 2024 to Sat, March 23, 2024.
Story of the week
Thanks to John Mason having the stamina to sit down to watch “Climate – The Movie” and jotting down several pages worth of notes on Friday morning, we were able to quickly prepare a blog post that debunks many false claims and cheats made on film. The first 42 minutes of this 80-minute misinformation fest are devoted to “Science.” But instead, what one is exposed to is real Gish-gallop e climate myths, with the phrase “we are told” sprinkled loosely among them. In addition to a list of 25 myths identified by John, we also checked them against our myth-busting chart, available for cases like this. This makes for a neat sharable graphic that drives home the point of just how wrong with the bare article.
After publishing the blog post on Saturday, we shared it on social media where it was the post that generated the most interest during the week.
Stories we promoted this week, by publication date:
Before March 17
- Climate science deniers, right-wing think tanks and fossil fuel trenches are conspiring against the clean energy transitionDeSmog, Rebecca Burns. Lede: Inside the plot to knock down wind and solar power.
- Climate Criminals – Pursuing Big Oil for Environmental CrimesCleanTechnica, Steve Hanley.
- Climate adaptation becomes less effective as the world warmsGuest Posts, Scientific American, Dr. Tabea Katharina Lissner, Tessa Möller, Dr. Martina Angela Caretta & Dr. Aditi Mukherjee. “From floods in New Zealand and wildfires in Canada to drought in the Middle East and extreme heat across the Northern Hemisphere, the past year provided a powerful demonstration of the impacts of climate change.”
- US Tax Code Zombies: Why Fossil Fuel Subsidies Look Impossible to KillClimate, New York Times, Lisa Friedman. “For the fourth year in a row, President Biden is trying to eliminate federal tax breaks for coal, oil and gas companies. But fossil fuel subsidies have proven difficult to stop.”
- Polluters are melting the winter sports they sponsorDeSmog, Andrew Simms, and Anna Jonsson. Corporations are using sport as a billboard to sell the high carbon products that are killing our winters and now we can put a figure on the damage their money is causing.
- Six months after the heat surge, Caribbean corals are still reelingHakai Magazine, Lisa S. Gardiner. In deep water and in the shallows, corals cooked by last year's extreme heat are not doing well.
- The climate denier's playbookArt19 Podcasts, Rollie Williams and Nicole Conlan.
- How to overcome political polarization on climate changeKnowable Magazine, Ula Chrobak. Conversations — in real life — can help bridge the partisan divide, but the trick is to have some structure to the discussion, says a human ecologist
- Corals have 'no deadline' as the Great Barrier Reef faces its final bleaching eventToday's Climate, Inside Climate News, Kiley Price. Increasingly frequent marine heat waves are battering the world's coral reefs, scientists say.
- New Skeptical Science Research for Week #11 2024Skeptical Science, Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack. Our weekly roundup of newly published climate research.
March 17
- Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2024 SkS #11Skeptical Science, Baerbel Winkler, Doug Bostrom & John Hartz. A list of 35 news and opinion articles we found interesting and shared on social media over the past week: Sun, March 10, 2024 to Sat, March 17, 2024.
- 'Greenhushing' is on the rise as companies go silent on climate promisesToday's Climate, Inside Climate News, Kiley Price. “Faced with backlash from both the left and the right, companies are backing away from climate initiatives — at least publicly.”
- Cherry blossoms are blooming early from Tokyo to WashingtonBloomberg City Lab, Shoko Oda, Zahra Hirji & Brian K Sullivan. A tourist attraction in Japan and the US, the cherry blossom season is starting earlier as climate change makes winters warmer.
March 18
- What are the most effective strategies to inspire action on climate change?Annenberg School of Communications, U of Pe nnsylvania, Hailey Reissman. The Communication Neuroscience Lab is conducting an intervention trial, testing six strategies to change beliefs and intentions about climate change.
- NVIDIA Announces Earth's Climate Digital DoubleNVIDIA press release, NVIDIA. Weather company, Taiwan Weather Administration among the first to adopt new Earth-2 Cloud APIs, using AI to accelerate the creation of high-resolution simulations and visualization of global climate, innovative 2-kilometer-scale weather
March 19
- At a glance – Is CO2 always related to temperature?Skeptical Science, John Mason. This is the 57th updated rebuttal since we started the project last year in February.
- Climate change graphics are important – keep them simple, experts sayPhys.org, University of Southern California. The study was published in Climatic Change in a paper titled “Improving the numbers for climate change communication: Insights from interviews with international policymakers and practitioners.”
- Early springs have cascading effects on animals, plants and recreationInside Climate News, Kiley Price. A growing body of research shows that climate change is throwing the seasons out of whack.
- UN weather agency issues 'red alert' on climate change after record heat, increased ice melt in 2023AP News/PBS, Jamey Keatan & Seth Borenstein.
- The attitude-behavior gap for climate action: How can it be bridged?Center for Climate Change Communication, 4C-Team.
March 20
March 21
- Fossil fuel firms could face trial in US for climate-related manslaughter, experts sayThe Guardian, Dharna Noor. Public Citizen, a non-profit group, proposed the idea last year to prosecute companies for millions of deaths due to the climate crisis
- Higher temperatures mean higher food and other prices. A new study links climate shocks to inflationThe Independent News, Seth Borenstein. A study by an environmental scientist and the European Central Bank finds that food prices and headline inflation will rise as temperatures rise with climate change
- WMO – Earth continues to warm as nations ignore climate scienceCleanTechnica, Steve Hanley.
- Factcheck: 18 misleading myths about heat pumpsEnergy, Carbon Brief, Dr Jan Rosenow.
March 22
- A new way to quantify the impacts of climate change: “Days in the wild”MIT News, David L. Chandler. This measure, developed by MIT researchers, reflects direct effects on people's quality of life — and reveals significant global inequalities.
- Climate change is shifting the areas where plants grow – here's what that means for your gardenThe Conversation – Articles (USA), Matt Kasson, Associate Professor of Mycology and Plant Pathology, West Virginia University.
- “When it's this hot, time stands still”: surviving the intense heat of West AfricaThe Guardian, Damian Carrington and Èlia Borràs. The region's heat index reached 50 degrees Celsius in February, leaving millions to struggle with dangerous temperatures caused by the climate crisis
- Fossil fuel lobby begins disinformation campaign against EPA auto emissions ruleDeSmog, Adam M. Lowenstein. American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a major oil refining group, is once again behind a push to keep cars running on diesel.
March 23
- Climate – The Movie: a hot mess of old (c) myths!Skeptical Science, John Mason and Bärbel Winkler. A list of 25 myths spotted on film
- Q&A: Extreme heat, severe storms top climate challenges for new Maryland chiefInside Climate News, Aman Azhar. Climate-fighting Maryland is a challenging task that requires a multi-agency effort and access to resources. Mike Hinson, the state's new recovery chief, says he's up for the challenge.
- Heat records continue to freak out and alarm scientists in 2024. Here's what you need to know.Nation, USA TODAY, Dinah Voyles Pulver.
If you happen upon high-quality climate science and/or climate myth articles from reliable sources while surfing the web, feel free to submit them via this google form in order to share them widely. Thank you!
