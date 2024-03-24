Putin says gunmen who stormed Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kiev denies involvement

MOSCOW — The suburban Moscow music hall where gunmen opened fire on concertgoers was a blackened and smoldering ruin on Saturday as the death toll in the attack passed 130 and Russian authorities arrested four suspects. President Vladimir Putin claimed they were captured while fleeing to Ukraine.

Kiev strongly denied any involvement in Friday's attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, and the Islamic State group's Afghanistan branch claimed responsibility.

Putin did not mention IS in his address to the nation, and Kiev accused him and other Russian politicians of falsely linking Ukraine to the attack to drum up enthusiasm for Russia's war in Ukraine, which recently entered the year her third.

US intelligence officials confirmed the IS affiliate's claim.

“ISIS bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no Ukrainian involvement,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The United States shared information with Russia in early March about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow and issued a public warning to Americans in Russia, Watson said.

Putin said authorities arrested a total of 11 people in the attack, which also injured more than 100. He called it a bloody, barbaric act of terrorism and said Russian authorities caught the four suspects as they tried to escape into Ukraine through a window. prepared for those on the Ukrainian side of the border.

Russian media broadcast videos that appeared to show the detention and interrogation of suspects, including one who told cameras he had been approached by an unidentified assistant to an Islamic preacher through a messaging app and paid to participate in raid.

Russian news reports identified the gunmen as nationals of Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia that is predominantly Muslim and borders Afghanistan. Up to 1.5 million Tajiks have worked in Russia and many of them have Russian citizenship.

Tajikistan's foreign ministry, which denied initial Russian media reports naming several other Tajiks suspected of being involved in the raids, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the arrests.

Many Russian hardliners called for a crackdown on Tajik immigrants, but Putin appeared to dismiss the idea, saying no force will be able to sow the poisonous seeds of discord, panic or division in our multi-ethnic society.

He declared Sunday a day of mourning and said extra security measures were in place across Russia.

The death toll was 133, making it the deadliest attack in Russia in years. Authorities said the number could still rise.

The raid was a major embarrassment for the Russian leader and came just days after he cemented his grip on the country for another six years in a vote that followed the harshest crackdown on dissent since Soviet times.

Some commentators on Russian social media questioned how the authorities, who have ruthlessly suppressed any opposition activity and stifled independent media, failed to prevent the attack despite US warnings.

The attack came two weeks after the US Embassy in Moscow issued a notice asking Americans to avoid crowded places in view of imminent plans by extremists to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts. Several other Western embassies echoed the warning. Earlier this week, Putin denounced the warning as an attempt to intimidate Russians.

Investigators on Saturday searched the charred ruins of the hall for more victims. Hundreds of people lined up in Moscow to donate blood and plasma, the Russian health ministry said.

Putin's claim that the attackers tried to flee to Ukraine followed comments from Russian lawmakers who pointed the finger at Ukraine shortly after the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angrily dismissed Moscow's accusations as an attempt by Putin and his lieutenants to shift the blame to Ukraine by treating its own people as expendable.

They are burning our cities and trying to blame Ukraine, he said in a statement on his messaging app channel. They torture and rape our people and blame them. They brought hundreds of thousands of their terrorists here to fight us on our Ukrainian soil and they don't care what happens inside their own country.

Images shared by Russian state media showed emergency vehicles still gathered outside the wreckage of the concert hall, which could hold more than 6,000 people and hosted many major events, including the Miss Universe 2013 beauty pageant featuring Donald Trump .

On Friday, crowds were at the site of a concert by the Russian rock band Picnic.

Videos posted online showed gunmen at the scene shooting civilians at a distance. Russian news reports cited authorities and witnesses as saying the attackers threw explosive devices that set off the fire, which eventually engulfed the building and caused its roof to collapse.

Dave Primov, who survived the attack, told the AP that the gunmen were “shooting directly into the crowd” in the front rows. He described the chaos in the hall as concertgoers ran to escape: People started to panic, started to run. and collided with each other. Some fell and others stepped on them.

After he and others crawled from the hall to nearby utility rooms, he said he heard small explosives and smelled burning as the attackers set fire to the building. By the time they exited the massive building 25 minutes later, it was engulfed in flames.

If it had been a little longer, we could have just been stuck there in the fire, Primov said.

Messages of anger, shock and support for the victims and their families poured in from around the world.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the US condemned the attack and noted that the Islamic State group is a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere.

IS, which lost much of its land following Russian military action in Syria, has long targeted Russia. In a statement posted by the group's Aamaq news agency, the IS branch in Afghanistan said it had attacked a large gathering of Christians in Krasnogorsk.

The group issued a new statement on Saturday in Aamaq saying the attack was carried out by four men who used automatic rifles, a pistol, knives and firebombs. He said the attackers fired into the crowd and used knives to kill some concertgoers, casting the raid as part of IS's ongoing war with countries it says are fighting Islam.

In October 2015, a bomb planted by IS brought down a Russian passenger plane over Sinai, killing all 224 people on board, most of them Russian holidaymakers returning from Egypt.

The group, which operates mainly in Syria and Iraq but also in Afghanistan and Africa, has also claimed several attacks in Russia's volatile Caucasus and other regions in recent years. It recruited fighters from Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union.

Affiliated groups in Afghanistan are variously known as ISIS-K or IS-K, taking their name from Khorasan Province, a region that covered much of Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia in the Middle Ages.

The affiliate has thousands of fighters who have repeatedly carried out attacks in Afghanistan since the country was overrun in 2021 by the Taliban, a group with which they are bitterly at odds.

ISIS-K was behind the August 2021 suicide attack on Kabul airport that left 13 US troops and around 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic US withdrawal. They also claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in Kerman, Iran, in January that killed 95 people at a memorial procession.

On March 7, just hours before the US Embassy warned of imminent attacks, Russia's top security agency said it had foiled an attack on a Moscow synagogue by an IS cell and killed several of its members in Kaluga region near the Russian capital. A few days ago, Russian authorities said six suspected IS members were killed in a shootout in Ingushetia, Russia's Caucasus region.

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Colleen Long in Wilmington, Delaware contributed to this report.