What you need to know about filing taxes in 2024ExBulletin

Have you done your taxes yet? April 15 is less than a month away.
So far, the IRS says this year's tax filing season is going smoothly. Paper returns are no longer being collected in government cafeterias. And frustrated callers aren't giving up on unanswered phone lines.
The agency is investing billions of dollars to improve customer service and go after wealthy tax cheats. And the IRS wants people to know about it.
“Sometimes it's the little things,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told an audience at American University last week. “Just in time for registration season, we added a callback feature to our main 1-800 number, ending the era of taxpayers being asked to sit on hold listening to elevator music.”
Here are three things you need to know about this year's tax season.
No more backlogs
As of March 15, the IRS had received more than 71 million tax returns — about half of the total waiting by the April 15 deadline and processed 98% of them. It helps that almost all returns are being filed electronically this year, which cuts down on paper delays.
About 7 in 10 people who have filed their taxes so far have received debt refunds. And the average refund is $3,109, up 6% from last year.
However, even when all goes well, the taxman is a punching bag. Commissioner Werfel opened his speech at American University with a clip from The Simpsons in which Homer can be heard shouting out the IRS.
Werfel hopes the improved service will help. The agency hired thousands of additional telephone operators last year to help answer questions from taxpayers. It has also opened dozens of new hiking centers across the country. And it's improving its site so more people can find information there.
Experimenting with a new free file service
This year, the IRS is testing a new program that allows taxpayers to file electronic returns directly with the government for free, bypassing commercial tax preparers. It's a limited pilot program, available in only 12 states and only for people with relatively simple tax returns. The official launch was less than two weeks ago, and since then more than 50,000 people have tried it.
That's small compared to, say, TurboTax, which produced 45 million returns last year. But if the Direct File pilot is successful, the IRS hopes to expand it, despite fierce opposition from commercial tax preparation companies and their allies in Congress.
“Nothing is free,” Rep. Carol Miller, RW.Va., Werfel during a congressional hearing last month. “I don't think you should lose your millions of dollars when private industry is doing a good job.”
The IRS Commissioner has repeatedly said that if people like to use commercial software or have an accountant do their taxes, that's fine. Direct File is just one more tool.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
“The goal is to give taxpayers options,” Werfel said. “And what we heard from taxpayers, and we heard it very loudly, was that there was an interest in having an option where they could file directly with the IRS for free.”
There could be huge savings for taxpayers. The average person spends about $140 a year just preparing their taxes.
Cracking down on rich tax cheats
For years, the IRS was starved for resources, so many taxes went uncollected. But under the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats appropriated $80 billion for the taxpayer over a decade. Some of that money is being spent to go after wealthy individuals and companies that have avoided paying the taxes they owe.
This year the IRS launched audits into possible improper use of corporate jets. It targets billionaires with delinquent tax bills. And it's discounting the 125,000 wealthy individuals who failed to even file their tax returns for the past six years.
“We will not allow these higher-income individuals to fail to do their basic civic duty to file a tax return and pay what they owe,” Werfel said.
Congressional Republicans continue to scrap the IRS budget. They have already cut $80 billion to $60 billion. In terms of the federal budget, this is counterproductive, as every dollar spent on tax enforcement returns $2 to $6 in additional revenue.
By making a splash with its enforcement actions, the IRS hopes to discourage others from trying to avoid their tax obligations. He also wants to reassure everyone filing their taxes this spring that others are paying their fair share.
