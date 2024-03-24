Thousands of Iranians visit Persepolis, the ancient Seat of the Monarchy





Images and videos posted online show large crowds of people visiting Persepolis, the ancient seat of the Achaemenid kings, and the Sa'dabad royal palace in Tehran during the Nowruz holidays. Thousands of people celebrated the start of the Iranian New Year in Persepolis on Wednesday morning. Despite strict measures by the Iranian regime and the coincidence of Nowruz and the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, many Iranians danced and rejoiced at this historic site in southern Iran to celebrate the New Year. The news site Ettelaat Online described the presence of people at Persepolis as unprecedented. Mohammad Sabet Eghlidi, Director General of the Department of Tourism in Fars province, announced that more than 10,000 people, including tourists, attended the New Year celebration in Persepolis. Over the past decades, the Iranian government has systematically tried to distance people from pre-Islamic traditions, rituals and cultural heritage. There are often forbade people from visiting Pasargadae and Persepolisancient sites dating back to the Achaemenid Empire, to the Day of Cyrus the Great. The coincidence of Nowruz and Ramadan this year has prompted the Islamic Republic to increase its harsh measures against those who choose a lifestyle and worldview different from those approved by the regime. On Thursday, Iran's deputy interior minister for security affairs said that Nowruz travelers eating in public will be punished. The sanctity of Ramadan must be respected, Majid Mirahmadi emphasized. Meanwhile, pictures from Iran over the past four days show thousands of people waiting in long lines to enter Sa'dabad Palace, one of the main residences of Iran's last king, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. During last year's Nowruz festivities, Sa'dabad Palace was declared the most visited historical site in the Iranian capital Tehran. The Islamic Republic has tried in vain to spread a negative image of the Pahlavi dynasty and reduce their popularity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iranintl.com/en/202403233495 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos