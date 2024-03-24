International
Airport infrastructure funds are improving restrooms, gates and more
If construction cranes are looming over your local airport or “Please excuse us” signs are posted in the terminal, it may be thanks in part to Congress and the White House.
US airports say the money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act of 2021 is a drop in the bucket when it comes to their funding sources and infrastructure needs. But the legislation is already helping some tear up worn carpets, upgrade toilets and replace messy baggage systems.
While federal dollars have long supported airport projects such as runways and taxiways, the new infusion for terminal improvements is a game changer, said Greg Cota, senior vice president of government and policy affairs at the Airports Council of America International. North, an industry advocacy group.
As President Joe Biden hits the campaign trail to tout his infrastructure investments, airports are some of the most visible places to see them at work, regardless of whether voters reward him for it in November.
Appleton International Airport, in the battleground state of Wisconsin, received $3.43 million from the package. The funds will add to a much larger $66 million concourse expansion that was planned before the pandemic and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025. Appleton, about 40 minutes southwest of Green Bay, is one of many Nearby which broke passenger records last yearand expects to serve 1 million passengers this year.
Funding comes from about eight different sources, airport director Abe Weber said, including local, state and federal money, bonds and airport money. The grant from the Biden administration will help pay for boarding bridges, a sustainability program that includes a microgrid and accessibility improvements such as hearing loops assistive technology for people with hearing loss.
Without those funds, Weber said, we probably wouldn't have been able to proceed with those parts of the project.
There is a lot of money out there and Congress has been generous, but not enough to be able to solve the problem long term.
Kevin Burke, CEO of Airports Council International North America
Last month, the White House announced the infrastructure bill grants totaling $970 million for improvements at 114 airports aimed at improving passenger experience, accessibility and sustainability. The discretionary awards are on top of nearly $2 billion in similar awards made over the past two years under the laws of the Airport Terminal Program, a $5 billion competitive grant fund to support terminal improvements.
Recent grants include $35 million to help Washington Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia build a 14-gate terminal and transit connections to Aerotrain and Metrorail. Another grant provides $26 million to replace Denver International Airport's baggage handling system.
The terminal funding is just one part of a five-year, $25 billion measure to modernize airports nationwide. Within that group, a separate $5 billion is set aside for improvements to facilities and equipment owned by the Federal Aviation Administration, and another $15 billion is being distributed to airports through a formula based on passenger numbers.
Airports say they need a lot more.
There's a lot of money out there and Congress has been generous, said Kevin Burke, president and CEO of the Airports Council of North America, who added that governments prioritizing the passenger experience is new. But it's not enough to be able to solve the long-term problem, he said, which is enough money for infrastructure to be able to modernize all of our airports.
IN a report last year, the group called for $151 billion to fund critical infrastructure improvements over the next five years. Airports typically pay for improvements with a variety of rents from airlines and terminal vendors, landing fees tied to flyers' tickets, parking fees, and money from various levels of government, as well as loans and debt, often in the form of bonds. municipal issued from the airport. the authorities.
New federal infrastructure funds could have a broader impact than the individual projects they support, some experts said.
Because airports work in tandem with each other, improvements at small and medium-sized ones can also help large hubs, said Bill Wyatt, executive director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The Utah airport received $20 million in statutory infrastructure funding for its $618.7 million construction and airport related work to further expand a newly constructed terminal.
We can get an extra flight that could not have happened except for the investment of this money.
Bill Wyatt, executive director of Salt Lake City International Airport
While it's great any time you can find some extra resources, Wyatt said, a boost to an airport's operations can be felt throughout the network because suddenly one location has added capacity, which means we can get a flight. addition that could not have happened except for the investment of this money.
The influx of funding can have its biggest impact at smaller airports, where these grants play an important role in moving capital programs further and faster, said Earl Heffintrayer, vice president and chief credit officer at Moody's Investors Service.
South Carolina's Myrtle Beach International Airport, which serves more than 3 million passengers a year, received $10 million in Airport Terminal Program funds for an $80 million to $90 million expansion that had been put on hold during the pandemic, but moving forward now. The 18-month project, which begins in June, will add six gates to the current 12 and renovate restrooms, flooring and signage in the existing terminal.
As with other airports, Myrtle Beach's construction is being financed from a variety of sources, including cost recovery through invoicing portions of the project to airlines operating at MYR over the life of the expanded facility, spokesman Ryan Betcher said. The $10 million grant will allow the airport to reduce costs it passes on to airlines, help it maintain existing routes and attract new ones, he said.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Act dollars are also helping some airports keep their projects on track despite higher costs from inflation.
Philadelphia International Airport is in the midst of a $1.8 billion capital program that includes roadway, terminal and airport improvements. It provided $74.4 million from the infrastructure package to initiatives that meet the ready funding requirements, Chief Development Officer Api Appulingam said.
It's not like we wouldn't have somehow found the funding to make the project happen, she said, but the grants help with the uncertainty in the bidding environment. Now, if bids come in higher than anticipated, they would be able to cover the cost, versus trying to find that financing elsewhere and risk falling behind schedule, Appulingam said.
