Wirtz scores Germany's fastest goal in a 2-0 win over France

LYON, France (AP) Toni Kroos returned and Florian Wirtz scored Germany's fastest ever goal as they beat France 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday.

Kroos, brought out of international retirement for the upcoming European Championships, wasted no time with a pinpoint pass for Wirtz, who let it fly from outside the penalty area to hit the crossbar after seven seconds.

Kroos later confirmed that they have been working on the move in training.

The German Football Association said it was the fastest goal ever scored in a national match. The previous best was nine seconds by Lukas Podolski in a 2013 win over Ecuador.

Kai Havertz made it 2-0 after the break and Antonio Rdiger pulled off a late save as smiles returned to the German national team.

He will do very well, said the sports director of Germany, Rudi Vller. We have always hoped and tried, even in the last matches, to arouse some euphoria and I think we succeeded with such a game.

France, by contrast, were jeered at by the home fans at full-time.

It was Germany's second successive victory over France, but only their third in 11 matches, giving Julian Nagelsmann's side a timely boost before they host Euro 2024 this summer.

It was an important step forward, Kroos said after his first game with Germany in almost three years. It was clear to us in relation to the European Championship that we were reaching the last opportunities to build some confidence and take it today.

The return of Kroos was just one of several team changes made by Nagelsmann in one pre-tournament change.

The question was whether the changes we made could bear fruit so quickly, Kroos said. We had a really good training week, although you often hear that and then it doesn't work. But we were able to get him in the game.

Stuttgart's Maximilian Mittelstdt started on his debut at left-back and Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich also impressed in just his second game for Germany. Stuttgart players Deniz Undav and Waldemar Anton also made their substitute debuts.

Undav leveled a fine save late on from French goalkeeper Brice Samba, who had just thwarted Mittelstdt as Germany threatened to make it 3-0.

The visitors showed bite and commitment and headed the opener on 20 minutes before Marcus Thuram fired home France's first chance. More followed. Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied France captain Kylian Mbapp the best one-on-one chance as the Germans resisted the pressure for the rest of the half.

Kroos was involved again in the second goal, combining with Mittelstdt at the back before Wirtz fed the ball to Jamal Musiala, who rounded the keeper and cut the ball home for Havertz to score in the 49th.

In response, Ousmane Dembl shot wide of the far post, but the French were unable to apply the same pressure as before.

German players wore the number 83 before the match as they sang the anthem, which corresponds to the days remaining before Euro 2024. The French sang their anthem a cappella, without music, then lined up next to their opponents for an anti-racism message. The stadium then held a minute's silence for the former West German stars Franz Beckenbauer AND Andreas Brehmewho died in the last two months.

