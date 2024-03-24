International
Wirtz scores Germany's fastest goal in a 2-0 win over France
LYON, France (AP) Toni Kroos returned and Florian Wirtz scored Germany's fastest ever goal as they beat France 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday.
Kroos, brought out of international retirement for the upcoming European Championships, wasted no time with a pinpoint pass for Wirtz, who let it fly from outside the penalty area to hit the crossbar after seven seconds.
Kroos later confirmed that they have been working on the move in training.
The German Football Association said it was the fastest goal ever scored in a national match. The previous best was nine seconds by Lukas Podolski in a 2013 win over Ecuador.
Kai Havertz made it 2-0 after the break and Antonio Rdiger pulled off a late save as smiles returned to the German national team.
He will do very well, said the sports director of Germany, Rudi Vller. We have always hoped and tried, even in the last matches, to arouse some euphoria and I think we succeeded with such a game.
France, by contrast, were jeered at by the home fans at full-time.
It was Germany's second successive victory over France, but only their third in 11 matches, giving Julian Nagelsmann's side a timely boost before they host Euro 2024 this summer.
It was an important step forward, Kroos said after his first game with Germany in almost three years. It was clear to us in relation to the European Championship that we were reaching the last opportunities to build some confidence and take it today.
The return of Kroos was just one of several team changes made by Nagelsmann in one pre-tournament change.
The question was whether the changes we made could bear fruit so quickly, Kroos said. We had a really good training week, although you often hear that and then it doesn't work. But we were able to get him in the game.
Stuttgart's Maximilian Mittelstdt started on his debut at left-back and Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich also impressed in just his second game for Germany. Stuttgart players Deniz Undav and Waldemar Anton also made their substitute debuts.
Undav leveled a fine save late on from French goalkeeper Brice Samba, who had just thwarted Mittelstdt as Germany threatened to make it 3-0.
The visitors showed bite and commitment and headed the opener on 20 minutes before Marcus Thuram fired home France's first chance. More followed. Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied France captain Kylian Mbapp the best one-on-one chance as the Germans resisted the pressure for the rest of the half.
Kroos was involved again in the second goal, combining with Mittelstdt at the back before Wirtz fed the ball to Jamal Musiala, who rounded the keeper and cut the ball home for Havertz to score in the 49th.
In response, Ousmane Dembl shot wide of the far post, but the French were unable to apply the same pressure as before.
German players wore the number 83 before the match as they sang the anthem, which corresponds to the days remaining before Euro 2024. The French sang their anthem a cappella, without music, then lined up next to their opponents for an anti-racism message. The stadium then held a minute's silence for the former West German stars Franz Beckenbauer AND Andreas Brehmewho died in the last two months.
___
AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/france-germany-score-5e11a5fa311bea654f9161c51c774d79
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Apple antitrust lawsuit and green bubble stigma
- Wirtz scores Germany's fastest goal in a 2-0 win over France
- A shift in mindset is critical for clinicians to effectively introduce new weight management drugs
- Risk of further delays looms over Trump-Hush Money hearing | Donald Trump
- Olivia Colman on the gender pay gap in Hollywood
- Here and Now with Sandra Bookman: The Designer's Wearable Art Challenges Societal Fashion Norms
- Walt Mossberg says Justice Department claims about Apple monopoly are 'ridiculous'
- Airport infrastructure funds are improving restrooms, gates and more
- Rajasthan and Gujarat enjoy winning starts in Indian Premier League cricket | National sports
- Amaechi Muonagor passes away: Veteran Nollywood actor passes away at the age of 62
- Should You Buy Chipotle Stock Before Its Huge 50-for-1 Stock Split?
- Revealing the journey of a social media influencer