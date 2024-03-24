Transcript: Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Rep. Michael McCaul on Face the Nation, March 24, 2024

Below is a transcript of an interview with the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas, which aired on March 24, 2024.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And we're joined now by the Republican chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Texas Congressman Michael McCaul. Good to have you here in person this morning.

HEAD OF FOREIGN RELATIONS REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: Thanks for having me, Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Chairman McCaul, this attack in Moscow was carried out by ISIS-K, a group that usually originates from Afghanistan. We know the US had advanced warning from what you know, is there an ongoing threat in Eurasia and are US interests a target?

REPS. MCCAUL: Yes, I believe so. I think the commander of CENTCOM, General Kurilla, just testified this week before Congress that within six months ISIS-K would have the ability to operate outside of Afghanistan to conduct external operations. And it only took six days before they hit Moscow – or out of Moscow. And I think Europe is worrying. And it's like going back to that old book where history repeats itself. And that's why the fall of Afghanistan, the way it was done and the way we left it without ISR capabilities – that intelligence surveillance disclosure – puts us at risk, where this is a new battlefield training ground for ISIS.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay, but the U.S. had little ears for it if they warned Russia, didn't they?

REPS. MCCAUL: — Correct.

MARGARET BRENNAN: — That ISIS was a threat here. You on your committee have been very focused on Afghanistan and you held a hearing with retired generals Mark Milley and Frank McKenzie last week. They both said the State Department failed to properly plan for the withdrawal from an evacuation from Afghanistan. Given the threat environment that the US now faces on several continents at once, Haiti, Nigeria, throughout the Middle East, do you have confidence that the United States government is prepared to protect its people in all those positions and carry out evacuations if necessary?

REPS. MCCAUL: I'm very worried. I think what happened in Haiti – our embassy is under threat now. We are starting to evacuate them. You know what happened in Afghanistan, the generals are very clear. It wasn't DoD, it was a State Department that never came up with an evacuation plan, which they are required by law to do. And so what happens if you…

MARGARET BRENNAN: — Well, it was too late when it was decided. There was a plan to…

REPS. MCCAUL:– It was decided, but only as Kabul was falling and the embassy was beginning to be evacuated. I think what the State Department thought it could do is continue our embassy operations and normalize with the Taliban and stay there beyond the military retrograde, and I think that was a serious error in judgment. Ambassador Wilson was the main culprit behind this, including up to the White House.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, the State Department has pointed out that the Trump administration that brokered the withdrawal agreement could have planned an evacuation and didn't. What do you think about this?

REPS. MCCAUL: Yes, they- they're required by law to plan. I think the DOD was starting to pick up the slack. No, we saw the threats coming in the threat vectors. IC was telling us that it would drop soon. The DoD knew this and the State Department seemed to have these rose colored lenses. When you hear the White House, you know, press comments about ours is not going to be like Vietnam, everything is fine. And it wasn't. That's what we had the cable of dissent coming out of the embassy – 23 employees, a call for help, screaming to get out of there because they knew what was going to happen.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The government funding bill that was signed last night, 12,000 additional special visas for Afghan nationals who had worked with the US were included in this funding bill. What more needs to be done to help Afghan allies who worked alongside the US?

REPS. MCCAUL: Well, we promised them, we'll get them out. We left the Afghan partners, the translators behind. And this is the biggest sin of the Afghan evacuation. I think the 12,000 SIVs are a great answer and a great start to this. I will congratulate Speaker Johnson. I worked very closely with him to make sure that we had that in there, because on the one hand, the Republicans can say oh, my gosh, we left them behind, but then we're not going to do anything to help them out. with visas.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So has Speaker Johnson given you any time frame for a vote on aid to Ukraine, given that they're running out of ammunition?

REPS. MCCAUL: His commitment is to put it on the floor after Easter. And we are working on this bill.

MARGARET BRENNAN: As soon as you all come back on April 9th?

REPS. MCCAUL: I'd like to finish as soon as possible. I think the situation in Ukraine is terrible. The front lines are — it's — we can't — if we lose in Ukraine like Afghanistan and — and we lose to Putin, let him know, take over Ukraine and Moldova, Georgia and abandon our allies like we did in Afghanistan. Does this make the United States weaker or stronger? I think weaker.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Why isn't there that sense of urgency from the speaker? I mean, with all due respect, this has been stuck at home for weeks. You have warned about this and action must be taken.

REPS. MCCAUL: He understands that. He is in a very difficult spot. And this motion to vacate the chair, I believe he's committed because he understands national security – he relies on, you know, himself, the Chairman of the Armed Services, House Intelligence for advice on this. And he knows how important this is.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you believe this is going to be voted on because as you just mentioned, that motion to discharge was just introduced by Marjorie Taylor Greene. This is an attempt to drive him away. She has put this in place. You are all going home to your districts. You will all be asked about it. She is the only one so far who says she wants to remove the Speaker. Will she remain the only one?

REPS. MCCAUL: You know, I think it's telling that even Matt Gaetz, who is the architect of McCarthy's downfall, is saying that this would be a huge mistake because he could actually throw the balance of power to Hakeem Jeffries. I think this is an argument. The other argument is that we don't need dysfunction now. And with the world on fire, as it is –

MARGARET BRENNAN: — Don't we have dysfunction now?

REPS. MCCAUL: Well, we do, and with the world on fire the way it is, we have to govern. And it's not just for Republicans, but in a bipartisan way. Do things for the country that are in the national security interest of the United States. This is not just Ukraine, it is also Israel and the Indo-Pacific.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Before I let you go, 11 aid organizations have released a letter saying that Israel is standing in the way of aid shipments to Gaza, their first-hand experience. Do you doubt their testimonies?

REPS. MCCAUL: I think we were struggling. I spoke with Cindy McCain yesterday, World Food Program. David Beasley, her predecessor. Look, logistics and security are the issue. Israel knows that it is important to receive that humanitarian aid, because for many reasons. We need to stabilize southern Gaza, but they also need to go to Rafah and take out Jahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas, so that's a competing interest here. Unfortunately, the ceasefire talks, I think Hamas is playing us, playing Director Burns. Talk, you know, the Israelis, they agreed to the report. I don't think Hamas will do that. They are not playing fair.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Chairman McCaul, thank you for your time today.

REPS. MCCAUL: Margaret. Thanks for having me.