The International Consulate Day event benefits thousands of people over the weekend

LADSON, SC (WCSC) – Organizers behind the Second International Consulate Day say they had a successful turnout for this year's event.

The Latin Exchange Club of Charleston, the Charleston Exchange Club and the Charleston Hispanic Association wrapped up their two-day event Sunday at Exchange Park in Ladson.

Officials say they had about four to five thousand people come out over the weekend, which is about double the number of people who attended last year.

We probably had three times as many agencies here to help us. We had twice as many consulates to help us; ten times the volunteers here to help us. So it was much, much bigger than last year, says Charleston Hispanic Association President Enrique Grace.

This event served as a free, one-stop shop for Spanish-speaking residents as they had consulates from 8 different countries such as Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Chile, Spain, Dominican Republic and Argentina.

They were there to provide people with essentials such as passports, birth certificates, identity cards and voter registration. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Shifa Clinic, Palmetto CAP and MUSC were also at the event providing health care services to those in need.

Consulates came from all over the East Coast, such as Orlando, Raleigh and Atlanta, making it easily accessible to Lowcountry residents.

Grace says no other city in America has an event like International Consulate Day. He referred to Charleston as a stepping stone for an event like this.

We were the first to go out and invite several consulates to be in the same place at the same time. Normally a consulate comes for a weekend here or a weekend there, but it's much easier to bring everyone at the same time and have all the services at the same time, says Grace. It really paid off and now other cities have noticed, and they want to emulate what we did here in their city.

Guatemalan Consulate General Jorge Archila says his organization has had a total of 600 meetings since the weekend.

We are here to offer the services we have at the consulate in Raleigh to our community here in Charleston. We come in on weekends, so they don't have to miss a day of work or travel all the way to Raleigh, Archila says.

One participant, Moises Bautista, says he decided to come to the event because all his documents had expired and he heard that these organizations would be in one place, so it would be easy to access.

Consulmex Raleigh was there serving as the Consulate of Mexico. Itzel Martinez, one of their employees, touched on how they came to be suitable for others. She said not everyone has a car or the money to drive to Raleigh, but people still need their documents taken care of, so they're there to provide that service.

We come to them, so they don't have to go the extra mile. So we try to go the extra mile for them, says Martinez.

The Charleston Latin Exchange Club was established on March 1, 2022, according to Charleston Exchange Clubs Web page. The organization's goal is to raise awareness and support the Hispanic community in the Lowcountry.

