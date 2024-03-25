Adam Silver Says NBA 'Watch USA vs. International' All-Star Game, But Problems Are Deeper





The most expected and ultimately the best part of NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 was Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shot. That's fitting because on All-Star Saturday night, the Skills Contest, 3-Point Shooting and Dunk Contest has been the best part of All-Star weekend for at least a decade. The All-Star Game itself is regularly bad. Adam Silver seems to be accepting this reality. He's not happy about it, but he's realizing what the NFL (Pro Bowls with a skills competition and flag football) and NHL (3-on-3 All-Star Tournament) already have modern players trying to avoid injuries . Traditional All-Star Game in a farce. Silver appeared in CNN King Charles with Charles Barkley and Gayle King and he looked like a guy resigned to something he doesn't like. We will see the USA against the international. I just think we're probably past that point where we're going to play a really competitive game. We will see a USA vs World format where the players go hard this summer at the Paris Olympics, where true national pride and gold medals are on the line. If the NBA tries to recreate it (more in a USA Ryder Cup vs. Everyone style) in the middle of the season, it will have the same results as this season going back to the East vs. West that the players said they wanted. , the league thought it had buyouts for, and instead we got the highest scoring game in All-Star history. Silver on CNN sounds like a guy who understands the futility of another format change. I think maybe as opposed to trying to create a super competitive basketball game, which I'm not sure the teams or the players really want, we should do different things and make it a celebration of basketball. Happy Jordan Day from Silver and the fans won't change the reality. First, for the All-Star players, the actual game itself is the final leg of a long weekend of NBA-fueled events and by the time the players get to that game, they're just mentally exhausted. Second, players are trying to avoid injuries in a playoff push that will have far more impact on their legacies and future contracts than the All-Star Game. It's always fun. But I don't know what they can do to make it more competitive, Anthony Edwards said after this year's All-Star Game. It's a vacation. I don't think anyone wants to come here and compete. “But I think the good thing that came out of tonight was that none of the players got hurt, and everybody came out unscathed or how they were before the game started,” echoed LeBron James, summing up the players' mentality. Silver seems to be coming into reality. The league needs to think of ways to turn events like Curry vs. Let the fans (and the media and the players) vote to name the All-Stars like they do now, but the game itself is a dinosaur. Silver sounds like a man who reluctantly accepts that reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/nba/news/adam-silver-says-nba-to-look-at-us-versus-international-all-star-game-but-issues-deeper The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos