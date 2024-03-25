International
Labor says it will stick with plans for workers' rights despite Mandelson's remarks | LABOR
Labor has said it will maintain its ban on zero-hours jobs and improved workers' rights after party colleague Peter Mandelson warned against rushing into union-backed changes.
Anneliese Dodds, the Labor leader, said the party was committed to the package to pay for work and put more money in people's pockets, but would continue to discuss plans with business and unions.
Keir Starmers' new Working People's Deal would give workers more rights such as protection against unfair dismissal, sick pay and parental leave from day one, but many business groups are lobbying for put it down.
Lord Mandelson, a former business secretary who now heads a global consultancy that advises businesses, wrote in Sunday Times this weekend that changes should not be rushed or go further than the solution bequeathed by New Labour.
The Guardian previously reported that Mandelson gave a combative speech at a City of London Corporation dinner at the party conference, where he warned against carrying out labor market reforms that could move too far to the other extreme.
Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said in her Mais lecture this week that the party would work with business as we deliver and implement these policies, raising the prospect of further refinement of the package.
Speaking on Sunday, Dodds said the workers' rights package was essential to growth. However, she also admitted that there will be further discussions with businesses and unions.
She told BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: We can't get away from having to pay for work. We really need to increase productivity and get more money into people's pockets and we need to ensure that we have much better conditions for innovation. If we don't have that new deal for working people to pay for work, we simply won't deliver in those areas.
Now Labor is a pro-business and pro-labour party, the two must go together. That is what we set out in that new deal for working people. We will continue to discuss it with business, unions and working people, as you would expect. And we need to ensure that living standards and economic growth are on a much stronger footing than they have been over the last 14 years.
Business lobby group the CBI has made it clear it is pushing Labor to water down proposed workers' rights laws.
Rupert Soames, the new president of the CBI, told the FT last month that the UK needed to avoid a European model of employment rights and resist excessive regulations that undermined productivity in order to rediscover its competitiveness. He said the CBI was giving private feedback to Labor on its policy plans.
Mandelson's latest intervention is more policy-focused than his other recent advice, when he advised Keir Starmer to shed a few pounds this month. He said clothes and looks were not irrelevant in politics, noting on the Radio Times How to Win an Election podcast that Starmer needed to lose a few pounds and that would be an improvement.
In response, Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, told LBC: While the shadow health secretary I am against that kind of stupid shaming, Peter Mandelson should know better. Let me tell you we have seen the odd shot from [Peter] over the years, so in glass houses people should not throw stones.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/24/labour-stick-with-workers-rights-plans-despite-peter-mandelson-remarks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Frankie Muniz explains why he won't allow his son to become a child actor – NBC New York
- The best strollers and stroller accessories for new parents in 2024 – National
- Labor says it will stick with plans for workers' rights despite Mandelson's remarks | LABOR
- Chinese table tennis star took three hours off training to watch Taylor Swifts concert in Singapore, netizens say this is why he lost his match
- Livingston County students head to international business competition
- Brides wore Valentino: a look back at Pierpaolo Picciolis Many fashionable wedding dresses
- Imran Khan: Pakistan: Islamabad court orders production of Imran Khan and his wife on April 4
- Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million Los Angeles home with views of the Hollywood sign amid bitter real estate battle with ex Tom Sandoval
- Omaha hockey will take on Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA tournament
- Are your spring allergies getting worse this season?How to get some peace of mind
- YG Ent. denies spending $30 million on BLACKPINK contracts
- BOTAO creations presented during China Fashion Week A/W 2024-Xinhua