Labor says it will stick with plans for workers' rights despite Mandelson's remarks | LABOR

Labor has said it will maintain its ban on zero-hours jobs and improved workers' rights after party colleague Peter Mandelson warned against rushing into union-backed changes.

Anneliese Dodds, the Labor leader, said the party was committed to the package to pay for work and put more money in people's pockets, but would continue to discuss plans with business and unions.

Keir Starmers' new Working People's Deal would give workers more rights such as protection against unfair dismissal, sick pay and parental leave from day one, but many business groups are lobbying for put it down.

Lord Mandelson, a former business secretary who now heads a global consultancy that advises businesses, wrote in Sunday Times this weekend that changes should not be rushed or go further than the solution bequeathed by New Labour.

The Guardian previously reported that Mandelson gave a combative speech at a City of London Corporation dinner at the party conference, where he warned against carrying out labor market reforms that could move too far to the other extreme.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said in her Mais lecture this week that the party would work with business as we deliver and implement these policies, raising the prospect of further refinement of the package.

Speaking on Sunday, Dodds said the workers' rights package was essential to growth. However, she also admitted that there will be further discussions with businesses and unions.

She told BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: We can't get away from having to pay for work. We really need to increase productivity and get more money into people's pockets and we need to ensure that we have much better conditions for innovation. If we don't have that new deal for working people to pay for work, we simply won't deliver in those areas.

Now Labor is a pro-business and pro-labour party, the two must go together. That is what we set out in that new deal for working people. We will continue to discuss it with business, unions and working people, as you would expect. And we need to ensure that living standards and economic growth are on a much stronger footing than they have been over the last 14 years.

Business lobby group the CBI has made it clear it is pushing Labor to water down proposed workers' rights laws.

Rupert Soames, the new president of the CBI, told the FT last month that the UK needed to avoid a European model of employment rights and resist excessive regulations that undermined productivity in order to rediscover its competitiveness. He said the CBI was giving private feedback to Labor on its policy plans.

