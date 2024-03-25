International
MGM Resorts International Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Resorts International (the “Company”) (NYSE: MGM) today announced that it proposes to offer 750 000 000 dollars in the aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes due 2032.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to repay existing indebtedness, including its 6.750% senior notes due 2025. Pending such use, the Company may invest the net proceeds in accounts short-term with interest, securities or similar investments.
The Notes being offered will be general unsecured obligations of the Company, guaranteed by all of the Company's wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries guaranteeing the Company's other senior indebtedness, and equal in right of payment to all existing or future indebtedness. uncertain future of the Company. and any guarantor.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Fifth Third Securities, Inc., JP Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Scotia Capital (US) Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., and Truist Securities, Inc. will act as joint book-running managers and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, US Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.
This press release will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale such would be illegal before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. This press release will not constitute a redemption notice with respect to the 6.750% Old Notes due 2025. Any such redemption notice will be delivered pursuant to the indenture governing the 6.750% Old Notes due 2025.
The offering of the notes will be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement relating to the notes and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of the Company's existing effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). . The Company intends to file a definitive prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering of the notes to which this communication relates. Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the final prospectus supplement if you request it from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York 10019, Email: [email protected].
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces, outstanding live and theatrical entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas– inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations worldwide, including some of the industry's most recognized resort brands. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports BETS and online games at North America through its market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited (“LeoVegas”), offers sports BETS and online gaming through leading brands in the market in several jurisdictions across the country Europe. The company is currently pursuing targeted expansion into Asia through the built-in resort option Japan. Through its philosophy of “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet,” MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. . The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company being recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the SEC. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to: completing the senior notes offering; our ability to reduce expenses and maintain our liquidity position; the company's ability to generate significant cash flows and execute its strategic initiatives, including the development of an integrated resort in Japan and the investments we make in sports BETS and iGaming; the amounts we will spend on capital expenditures and investments; our expectations regarding future share repurchases; and the impact of cyber security incidents, including that of the Company September 2023 cyber security issues. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include: the effects of economic and market conditions in the markets in which the company operates and competition from other online games and sports. BETS destination travel operators and locations throughout United States and the world; the design, timing and costs of expansion projects; risks related to international operations, permits, licenses, financing, approvals and other contingencies related to growth in new or existing jurisdictions; and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In making forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.
MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:
Investment Community:
SARAH ROGERSSenior Vice President of Corporate Finance
(702) 730-3942, [email protected]
ANDREW CHAPMANDirector of Investor Relations
(702) 693-8711, [email protected]
News media:
BRIAN AHERNExecutive Director of Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE MGM Resorts International
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-announces-proposed-senior-notes-offering-302098120.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan Cricket Board reinstates fast bowler Haris Rauf's central contract | National
- Richmond Heights dominates Hiland in depth
- MGM Resorts International Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
- Rebel Wilson names Sacha Baron Cohen as alleged asshole exposed in new memoir
- Do you want to be redirected from Google's official page? – Windows malware removal help and support
- Court orders to produce Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on April 4
- Rishi Sunak faces prime ministers' curse of rapidly graying hair | Politics | News
- Another major landslide in California's Hollywood Hills
- Cleveland State Women's Tennis earns 7-0 victory over Niagara Athletics
- Northwestern's season ends against UConn buzzsaw
- Asian stocks trade mixed after Wall Street close near record
- Baidu stock rises on news that Apple will use AI services in Chinese products