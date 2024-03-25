MGM Resorts International Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Resorts International (the “Company”) (NYSE: MGM) today announced that it proposes to offer 750 000 000 dollars in the aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes due 2032.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to repay existing indebtedness, including its 6.750% senior notes due 2025. Pending such use, the Company may invest the net proceeds in accounts short-term with interest, securities or similar investments.

The Notes being offered will be general unsecured obligations of the Company, guaranteed by all of the Company's wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries guaranteeing the Company's other senior indebtedness, and equal in right of payment to all existing or future indebtedness. uncertain future of the Company. and any guarantor.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Fifth Third Securities, Inc., JP Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Scotia Capital (US) Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., and Truist Securities, Inc. will act as joint book-running managers and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, US Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale such would be illegal before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. This press release will not constitute a redemption notice with respect to the 6.750% Old Notes due 2025. Any such redemption notice will be delivered pursuant to the indenture governing the 6.750% Old Notes due 2025.

The offering of the notes will be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement relating to the notes and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of the Company's existing effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). . The Company intends to file a definitive prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering of the notes to which this communication relates. Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the final prospectus supplement if you request it from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York 10019, Email: [email protected].

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces, outstanding live and theatrical entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas– inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations worldwide, including some of the industry's most recognized resort brands. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports BETS and online games at North America through its market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited (“LeoVegas”), offers sports BETS and online gaming through leading brands in the market in several jurisdictions across the country Europe. The company is currently pursuing targeted expansion into Asia through the built-in resort option Japan. Through its philosophy of “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet,” MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. . The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company being recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the SEC. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to: completing the senior notes offering; our ability to reduce expenses and maintain our liquidity position; the company's ability to generate significant cash flows and execute its strategic initiatives, including the development of an integrated resort in Japan and the investments we make in sports BETS and iGaming; the amounts we will spend on capital expenditures and investments; our expectations regarding future share repurchases; and the impact of cyber security incidents, including that of the Company September 2023 cyber security issues. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include: the effects of economic and market conditions in the markets in which the company operates and competition from other online games and sports. BETS destination travel operators and locations throughout United States and the world; the design, timing and costs of expansion projects; risks related to international operations, permits, licenses, financing, approvals and other contingencies related to growth in new or existing jurisdictions; and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In making forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Investment Community:

SARAH ROGERSSenior Vice President of Corporate Finance

(702) 730-3942, [email protected]

ANDREW CHAPMANDirector of Investor Relations

(702) 693-8711, [email protected]

News media:

BRIAN AHERNExecutive Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International