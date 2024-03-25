Sunil Bharti Mittal and Valerie Mars join Hakluyt's International Advisory Board





London, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has announced the appointments of Sunil Bharti Mittal KBEthe founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Valerie Marssenior vice president of corporate development at Mars, on its international advisory board. An entrepreneur with five decades of experience, Mittal is a pioneer of the mobile communications industry in INDIA, and has become one of the main business leaders of the country. As well as the construction of one of of South Asia largest telecommunications companies, he and his family are heavily involved in promoting education around the world INDIAincluding the Satya Bharti Schools programme, which works to ensure access to education for underprivileged children. Valerie Mars began her career at Mars, Inc. in 1992, and is now the company's senior vice president of corporate development. She has overseen more than two decades of transformational transactions, including Wrigley, VCA and, most recently, Champion Petfoods and Hotel Chocolat. She currently sits on the boards of luxury fashion retailer Zegna and Conservation International, having previously served on the boards of Fiat Chrysler Automobile and Ahlstrom Munksj. Headed by Niall FitzGerald KBEHakluyt's international advisory board includes senior leaders from the worlds of business, government and academia, who enhance the firm's global connectivity and expertise. Commenting on these appointments, Niall FitzGerald said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Sunil and Valerie to Hakluyt's international advisory board. Their track record speaks for itself, and their knowledge and advice will be invaluable to the firm, particularly as its business continues to grow from strength to strength in the US and INDIA.” Sunil Bharti Mittal commented: “I am delighted to join Hakluyt's international advisory board. INDIA has become a leading global economy, so international businesses are looking to deepen their understanding of the market and domestic firms are looking for support as they expand internationally. In both cases, business leaders have come to rely on Hakluyt's uniquely powerful insights and advice, and I look forward to supporting the firm's continued growth throughout Asia.” Valerie Mars observed: “Hakluyt's extension to North America in recent years has been extremely impressive and a testament to the quality of the firm's people and advisory skills. I am delighted to be joining its international advisory board and look forward to using my experience to support Hakluyt's fascinating work with some of the world's most respected businesses.” Varun Chandramanaging partner of Hakluyt, added: “I couldn't be happier to welcome Valerie and Sunil to our international advisory board. With Valerie's experience at the helm of one of the world's most recognized brands and Sunil's track record of building a telecommunication empire throughout South Asia AND Africa, they both have an incredible understanding of the challenges facing global business leaders and how best to navigate them. Their insights will be extremely valuable to our work advising the world's leading businesses and investors on their most pressing issues, and I am thrilled and honored to be able to count on their support.” These appointments are effective immediately.

Sunil Bharti Mittal KBE, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises. (PRNewsfoto/Hakluyt)



Valerie Mars, senior vice president of corporate development at Mars. (PRNewsfoto/Hakluyt)

