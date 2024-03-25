International
Around the world in 90 minutes: International students in Lake Havasu give the public a taste of home
The ultimate expression of hospitality is to invite someone into your home.
When you're visiting a foreign land, you're usually the one who gets invited. However, this March, international students in ASU at Lake Havasuthey were the ones who invited the natives into their world.
Bridge to the World was an open forum that gave international students the opportunity to showcase their country's cultures, traditions, customs and practices. It was also a chance to demonstrate the global reach of ASU's location, which boasts an international population of about 45% of its student body.
The idea behind creating the exhibition was to bridge the gap between our students and the local community, said Rebecca Lidstroma lecturer in kinesiology at College of Health Solutions, who spent several months coordinating the event. ASU Lake Havasu is that bridge to the rest of the world for our community. Our campus, although small, has over 27 places that our students call home. This diversity creates a vibrant tapestry and unique experience that ASU Lake Havasu offers students. It is that experience that we want to highlight.
More than 150 members of the Lake Havasu City community used the 90-minute event as a passport to learn more about the countries represented and experience life from the perspective of students from countries such as Azerbaijan, China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan , Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Vietnam.
They learned through hundreds of photos, information boards, clothing, flags, food and international students who asked questions and spoke in their native language.
One of the many attendees was educator and longtime Lake Havasu City resident Sandy Breece.
Our international students come here to learn about us, but more importantly, we have an opportunity to learn about them, said Breece, who has more than 40 years in education, public and private, as a teacher, administrator and educational entrepreneur. Tonight, they get to show us who they are and it's a win-win.
Rabiya Gupta, who was dressed in a traditional white Indian sari and sported bangles and dangling earrings, said she came to the open house to represent her country in a positive light.
There is a misconception that India is a third world or poor country, but I want to show people that it is a vibrant country and offers many different cultural things, said Gupta, a first-year student of in biology and nursing and one of 11 Havasu students from India. We are a very diverse country and the dialect there changes every five miles. Indian hospitality is great and if you come from my house, everyone would be hospitable to you.
Gupta said the hospitality in Lake Havasu City isn't that bad either.
This community here is very close-knit, she said. Everyone wants to understand you, everyone wants to accommodate you. They are very welcoming, which is good.
Eldos Orozobekov, who comes from Kyrgyzstan in Asia, said he wants Americans to know where his country is and that it is a nature lover's paradise.
The nature there is so amazing, said Orozobekov, a fourth-year communications major. The country is about 75% mountains. You can swim, hike, ski, and it's the no. 1 for tourists in Central Asia.
He added that there is a huge benefit to studying at ASU in Lake Havasu
Americans and international students hang out together and we learn from each other, Orozobekov said. This variety of ideas and perspectives leads to a great result.
Amy Murugi, a second-year psychology student from Nairobi, said she wanted people to know more about Kenya and her country's values.
We have very beautiful scenery, including safari country, and the weather is good all year round. We don't have seasons, she said.
Murugi said Kenyans value family a lot.
Family is the source of our pride and priorities, she said. Family is important and I miss having that support system here. But the people in Lake Havasu are friendly. This is a real community and it made my adjustment to living in the United States much easier.
Even Mihal Lena, from Greece, made a prayer for his compatriots, as well as the kitchen.
There's a humble beauty to the people of Greece because they're content with what they have and don't need more, said Lena, a second-year business administration major who grew up in a small village outside Athens. . We have good values and clear thinking. We think about every move we make from a young age and always try to take the right path.
Lena also likes the food from his hometown and misses him almost as much as his family.
The food is great, Lena said. Very clean and good for you.
Taisei Tomonari from Japan said he also misses food from home but has found a restaurant that satisfies his cravings.
In Japan, sushi is cheaper and has more variety, but I found a good place here, said Tomonari, a second-year sociology major. This is a great place for a foreign student.
Tomorani said he wants Americans to know how people in Japan communicate and relate to each other.
People here smile, make eye contact and greet each other, Tomorani said. We don't do that in Japan. The friendship here is amazing and much more social. I am willing to communicate more with people here.
Tomanari said he is considering becoming a US resident after graduation.
Of course I am Japanese and I feel Japanese, said Tomanari. But at the same time, I feel American because this country is for everyone.
