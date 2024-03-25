Pakistan to seriously consider resumption of trade with India: Foreign Minister





A file photo of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan will seriously consider resuming trade with India, newly appointed Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said. Answering questions during a press conference in London, Mr. Dar said he had been approached last year by Pakistani businessmen on the issue and said any decision would follow a full discussion with all stakeholders. Meanwhile, visiting Singapore, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankarslammed Pakistan for its industry-wide support for terrorism, stressing that any talks with Pakistan would have to confront the problem. In 2019, India and Pakistan had taken trade measures against each other after the Pulwama bombings in February, India had withdrawn Pakistan's Most Favored Nation (MFN) status and raised tariffs on all trade manifold, while after India , Article 370 moves in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Pakistan had suspended direct trade ties with India among a number of other diplomatic measures. The trade shutdown had mostly affected businessmen and transporters engaged in the Attari-Wagah land border and on Sunday, the Amritsar-based chamber of commerce expressed hope that a review would follow following the Pakistani Foreign Minister's comments, calling on New Delhi to react. . What India did in 2019, the steps they took to amend the constitution and the law, was very painful, said Mr. Dar, speaking in London on Saturday, referred to the UN resolutions on Jammu Kashmir. But I think the business community of Pakistan is very keen [to restart trade]. When I presented the budget as Minister of Finance last year, businessmen emphasized that imports [from India] are coming even today, they come via Dubai or Singapore and involve higher costs of transportation, transportation and transportation, he added, saying that all stakeholders in Pakistan will sit together and discuss what we can do. , to the extent of trade and economic activities. He declined to comment The Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment on the Pakistani foreign minister's comments. Speaking at the National University of Singapore at an event for his book, Why Bharat Matters, Mr. Jaishankar said that the mood in India is not to ignore the issue of terrorism. It's not a single event…but a very consistent, almost industry-level, assembly line of people whose job it is to do bad things [terror], said Mr. Jaishankar on Saturday, responding to a question about bilateral ties with Pakistan. India will no longer ignore this problem. We won't say… [terrorism] happened [but]Let's continue our dialogue because this is very important. We must be honest enough to face that problem, however difficult it may be. Speaking of HinduThe Amritsar-based Director of the Confederation of International Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the initiatives of Mr. Dars for discussions on the resumption of trade and said the suspension had left the integrated checkpoint at Attari, built with significant investment, idle. India had invested heavily in building the state-of-the-art land port here in 2012, fully equipped with all facilities, handling about 200 trucks a day, businessman Ashok Sethi said. Hindu. We strongly urge the Indian government to respond with positive intent as normal economic activity would be mutually beneficial for both nations, he added, estimating that thousands of crores had been lost in the last five years. (With input from Vikas Vasudeva in Chandigarh)

