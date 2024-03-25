



Large quantities of suspected illegal tobacco products were seized from three local street shops from Fife Council Trading Standards Team during a recent intelligence operation. The multi-agency exercise, which included assistance from sniffer dogs provided by UK consumer watchdogs, it emerged that a total of 6,640 cigarettes and 2.65 kilograms of hand-rolled tobacco were seized by Trading Standards Enforcement Officers on suspicion of being counterfeit. A further eight fixed penalty notices were also issued to traders under the Tobacco and Primary Health Care Services (Scotland) Act 2010, for offenses such as not registering to sell tobacco products, not having signage and not having a verification policy in place age. Illicit tobacco products pose a significant risk to public health and safety. They are often produced in extremely unsanitary conditions and may be contaminated with toxic elements such as arsenic and lead. They can also contain very excessive levels of tar and nicotine. Since the counterfeit tobacco market is unregulated, there is no control over the materials used to package the items, and substances such as rat poison, asbestos, and even human and animal excrement have often been found in them. Counterfeit cigarettes also present an even greater fire hazard than genuine items as they will generally not have a self-extinguishing capability. Dawn Adamson, Fife Council's Trading Standards Manager, said: “This great work by our officers, who had invaluable help from sniffer dogs Boo and Rosie, has removed a significant amount of potentially dangerous tobacco products from our community. “As well as the potential health and safety risks of smoking fake tobacco, I want to remind the public that although the sale of these products is usually carried out by small operators, the illegal tobacco trade often involves organized crime gangs at the upper end of the supply chain. “We are always grateful to the public for any information they have about the sale of illegal tobacco and I would encourage anyone who knows anything to report it directly to us in confidence at [email protected] or using the anonymous reporting to 'Illegal Tobacco-Keep it Out' website“ Follow the team on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) at: www.facebook.com/fifets AND www.twitter.com/@FifeTS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fife.gov.uk/news/2024/detector-dogs-help-trading-standards-sniff-out-fake-tobacco

