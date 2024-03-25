Seattle Seahawks granted international marketing rights in Germany and the DACH region under the NFL's Global Markets Program





Seattle Seahawks receive international marketing rights for Germany and DACH region as part of NFL Global Markets Program The team is expanding its international presence; Marketing rights in Canada that have already existed since 2021 RENTON, washes. – The Seattle Seahawks announced today that the team has received international marketing rights for Germany and the DACH region, including Austria and Switzerland, as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program (GMP). “The 12s are known around the world for the most passionate fans in the NFL, and our fans in Germany and the DACH region are no exception,” said Chuck Arnold, President of the Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. “As we head into 2022 when we played in Munich, we met so many incredible Seahawks fans who traveled from different regions to cheer us on. We look forward to continuing to expand our fan engagement internationally and building an even stronger relationship closely with our fans in Germany, Austria and the future Switzerland”. The NFL's Global Markets Program, which began in January 2022, was originally called the International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA). The program gives NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercial activities to build their brands globally. The Seahawks have long had a strong international fan base and have grown their global brand presence through their “12s Everywhere” fan engagement program. In the 2022 season, the Seahawks played the first NFL game in Germany at the sold-out Allianz Arena in Munich in front of almost 70,000 spectators. During the stay in Munich, nearly 10,000 Seahawks fans visited the team pub “Seahawks Haus”, which was activated during the three days surrounding the game. The German Sea Hawkers Fan Club is the second largest Seahawks fan club outside of Washington state and has more than 1,800 members. Hundreds of German Sea Hawkers have traveled to Lumen Field for home games, and more than 100 members attended the team's Thanksgiving game in Seattle in 2023. Other countries and regions with Sea Hawkers fan clubs include Spain, France, Latin America , Ireland and the UK. The Seahawks had already contracted to expand into Canada as part of the NFL program in 2021. Since then, the team has regularly hosted fan engagement events across British Columbia, including the NFL Flag and youth football programs .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seahawks.com/news/seattle-seahawks-awarded-international-marketing-rights-in-germany-dach-region-under-nfl-s-global-markets-program The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos