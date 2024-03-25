



Are you ready to vote on May 2nd? On Thursday, May 2, local elections will be held in all districts of the district, to elect 43 councilors. Elections are also taking place for a Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner and for parish councilors in Caterham on the Hill, Caterham Valley, Warlingham, Whyteleafe and Woldingham parish councils. There is also one Tatsfield Neighborhood Plan Referendum. This means you will be given two or three ballots. To be able to vote, you must be included in the Electoral Register. whether you are not registered please submit an online application BY Tuesday 16 APRIL. More informationincluding different ways to vote, can be found at Electoral Commission website. Voting cards Rthe residents have started receiving their voting cards. She explainss where is your polling station? and it will also provide details of your mail vote if you have already registered to vote by mail. Your voting card IS the bigger CONTAINS additional information about the need to bring photo ID to the polls. you not you must bring your voting card with you to the polling station. not forget your photo ID If you want to vote at a polling station, you'll you must have photo ID with yousuch as yours picture driving license or passport, otherwise you I won't to be able to vote. This is one relatively new request. if you not have photo ID, you'll must apply for Voter ID BY 5 in the afternoon at Wednesday the 24th APRIL. Mhours of information about these electionsincluding different ways to vote can be found IN THE election page.

