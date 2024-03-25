International
As Canadians try to escape Haiti, some feel their government has left them behind
When the helicopter finally left the ground in a grassy field in Haiti, David Rocheleau says he felt a sense of relief.
After emerging from the hard-hit island nation plagued by anarchy and gang violence, the Quebec native told CBCNews it took a line of armored vehicles “like a motorcade” to get him to the helicopter bound for the Dominican Republic, all behind a motorcycle that moved forward. to check for gangs in the area.
But Rocheleau said Canadian authorities had nothing to do with his rescue Wednesday. Instead, he said, the business he worked for paid tens of thousands of dollars to the private rescue company, International SOS, to get him out.
He filmed his rescue and gave CBC News exclusive access to the footage.
“Someone at the Canadian embassy who has all this information could have done this … that's what makes me angry,” Rocheleau said. “If someone had put their heads together and taken the initiative, they would have done it easily.”
About 3,000 Canadians are registered in Haiti, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC). The government agency said on Friday it had responded to 245 inquiries since violence erupted earlier this month between rival gangs, shutting down the international airport in the capital Port-au-Prince and leaving foreigners stranded amid kidnappings, robberies and violent crimes in growth.
The GAC said some of the requests received related to general travel information and the security situation in Haiti, while others related to evacuation procedures.
But Tanya English said when her Canadian relative stranded in Haiti tried to get help, GAC was no help.
CBCNews is not identifying relatives of the English in Haiti to protect their safety, but has been in direct contact with the relative who is trying to save their phone battery amid the power outage and has given English permission to share their story.
The Canadian, who spent decades doing humanitarian work in Haiti, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and was supposed to return to Canada in early March for a follow-up treatment appointment, English said.
That trip never happened.
Canadian frustrated with Ottawa's reaction
Email correspondence between English's relative and the GAC was obtained by CBC News.
After being given information on how to stay safe, the Canadian wrote on March 17, “Thanks for the information, but I was hoping you could help me evacuate. How can you help me evacuate?”
Global Affairs then responded: “While registered with ROCA, this will enable you to receive important security updates from the Government of Canada,” referring to the Canadians Abroad Registry, a free service that allows the government to notify travelers for an emergency.
On Wednesday, the GAC asked Canadian if they would be willing to leave Haiti if departure options became available on a “cost recovery basis.” But the next day, he had another email saying the government of Canada “is not facilitating assisted departures or repatriation flights for Canadians in Haiti at this time.”
“They get this glimmer of hope, thinking, 'Ah, finally,' and then they're completely devastated again,” English said. “They're just getting absolutely depressed because absolutely nobody cares.”
The GAC did not respond to specific questions from CBCNews in time for publication, but the agency indicated it cannot comment on specific consular cases.
Although the Canadian is still trapped in Haiti, they said they found a possible escape plan through a Florida-based veterans-led nonprofit called Project DYNAMO. The organization has confirmed to CBC News that the Canadian has requested its help.
But unlike Rocheleau, who waited on standby for two days at a hotel with armed guards hired to keep his group safe, days passed and Project DYNAMO was unable to obtain air clearance to fly the Canadian out of Haiti. .
“I have four helicopters sitting 20 minutes away from me right now at work,” said Bryan Stern, founder and CEO of Project DYNAMO. “They're fueled, they're funded, they have pilots. Why won't they fly? Well, the Dominicans will say they can't give us authorization to fly… says Haiti [they] never mind.” Haiti shares the Caribbean island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.
Sitting in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, Stereks expressed frustration that his group, which does free rescues through donations, has yet to receive permission to use airspace from the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while for-profit companies have been able to perform similar missions.
Bullets can 'start flying' at any time
Paul Doucet, regional director of security for International SOS, said in an interview that the company assesses its compliance with regional laws and liaison with relevant departments to obtain permission to fly.
“I can give you complete assurance, 100 percent, of this [how much ischargedper rescue] it's not why we were successful.
“At no point did that play a factor in how we were able to accomplish that mission.”
Doucet said he could not comment directly on how much International SOS charges for its rescue missions.
Roberto Lvarez, the Dominican Republic's foreign affairs minister, said in an interview that there is no connection between whether organizations pay money for rescue missions and how quickly they receive approval from the ministry.
The delay in issuing permits is mainly due to security checks that need to be done, he said.
Since the outbreak of violence, Lvarez said, about 500 people have received permission to fly from Haiti to the Dominican Republic.
“Every day [they] wake up with [their] bags packed, waiting and waiting,” Tanya English said of her relative, who is still awaiting rescue from Project DYNAMO. “When you get that discouragement every day, hoping it will happen, and then it doesn't happen.”
Her relative says the roof of their house is riddled with bullet holes from nearby shootings, which can become a real problem once it rains. Food is also becoming scarce, with her family members eating mostly out of cans, English said.
Every time they leave the house to get food, “they run for it,” she said. “You never know when the bullets are going to start flying.”
They are still awaiting a response from Global Affairs Canada on possible ways to leave the country. “At the worst moment … everyone is turning their backs,” she said.
In an interview from his home in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., on Friday, a day after returning from Haiti, Rocheleau said he and his wife were finally able to get a good night's sleep for once seen since the outbreak of violence.
While Rocheleau said he never felt in imminent danger in Haiti, worries were always at the back of his mind. Before the escape plan with the private company was approved, the 63-year-old said he considered walking through the mountains to escape as he sat in his hotel and heard gunfire outside.
“I can tell someone out there is shooting at someone … but you're trapped,” he said. “It was like a prison, but a prisoner at least knows he has a release date.”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/canadians-haiti-stranded-violence-1.7153661
