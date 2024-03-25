Edinburgh marks International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade City of Edinburgh Council

A service was held in Edinburgh today (March 25) to mark the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

UN designated this international day in 2007. March 25 also marks the date in 1807 where the Slave Trade Act was passed by Parliamentoutlawing the slave trade in Britain, Ireland and the wider British Empire.

The event at the Melville Monument in St Andrew Square featured speeches from Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, Leader of the Council Cammy Day, Chair of the Edinburgh Heritage and Colonial Review Implementation Group (ESCLRIG) Irene Mosota and Chair of the Edinburgh Slavery and Group of Reviewing the Legacy of Colonialism, Sir Geoff Palmer. They were joined by faith leaders, community members and other key stakeholders and invited guests.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said:

It was an honor to speak this morning at a solemn gathering to mark UN Day and 217 years since the barbaric practice of slavery was outlawed in Britain. As Lord Provost, I reiterated the apology I gave in 2022 on behalf of the city and we will keep the focus on our shared history, which continues to influence our city to this day. Coming to terms with the past and recognizing the damage our ancestors caused through colonialism and slavery remains very difficult for all of us to deal with. However, we can ensure, to the best of our ability, that such degrading exploitation and the economic benefit associated with it are not repeated in our capital, now and forever. Edinburgh today is a welcoming, inclusive and respectful place and we are a safe space for multiculturalism to thrive, enrich our community and reach others around the globe.

Council leader Cammy Day said:

Today's service was moving as we honored and remembered those victims of those who died as a result of the slave trade. It is no coincidence that we gathered today in St Andrew's Square, in the shadow of the Melville Monument. This was built in the 19th century as a tribute to politician and businessman Viscount Henry Dundas. In 2020 it was decided by the Council that a plaque should be placed here to provide greater historical context for Dundas' role in supporting slavery and colonialism here in Edinburgh and beyond. I am satisfied that despite some difficulties a plaque has remained on the monument. I am also proud that here in Edinburgh, we are having these difficult conversations and laying the foundations for a more tolerant, fairer and more equal capital. It is only through recognizing and properly addressing our collective past that we can address the challenges of the present and create a better future. Going forward, I am confident that Irene Mosota and ESCLRIG will continue to take forward the remaining recommendations of our independent review. They have my full support and I look forward to working closely with them in the future.

ESCLRIG Chairperson Irene Mosota said: