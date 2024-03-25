



The Indianapolis Colts will increase their presence outside the United States with a focus on expanding American football and the Colts brand in Deutschland AND sterreich as the Colts announced today. The announcement follows the NFL's admission of the Colts to Global Markets Program league at the NFL's annual league meeting. Launching in 2022, the program gives NFL teams access to international markets as part of a long-term effort to boost NFL fan growth outside the United States. Each spring, NFL teams may apply to the NFL International Committee for rights to marketing, fan engagement, merchandising and other activities in select international markets. Clubs receive rights for at least five years, during which they can carry out activities in this international market similar to those in their domestic market. For more information and content on the Colts international program, visit Colts.com/International. “After witnessing the excitement of American football firsthand in Frankfurt last fall, we are excited to expand the international reach of horseshoes in Europe and the world.” said Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay. “We've found vibrant markets in Germany and Austria that not only make sense for our team, but will also provide increased international exposure and connections for our partners, Indiana companies and many others across the state.” The Colts already have existing ties to both countries: The current Colts tackle Bernhard Raimann, comes from Vienna, Austria.

It is not the current Colts Safety Marcel Dabo comes from Reutlingen, Germany.

Former Colts linebacker, Björn Werner, who was selected by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, hails from Germany and was a Colts supporter in his home country following his playing career.

The Colts played their first game in Germany last fall, defeating the New England Patriots on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt. Germany is Indiana's fourth largest trading partner with exports reaching $3.86 billion in 2023.

Almost 150 German and Austrian companies are currently represented in Indiana.

There are 11 twin city agreements between Indiana and Germany, including a twin city agreement between Indianapolis and Cologne, Germany.

Indiana State has a branch in Berlin, Germany. “As a proud supporter of American football around the world, I am thrilled that the Indianapolis Colts are taking this important step to promote our game in Europe and around the world.” Werner said, who now works as a football commentator, content producer and entrepreneur in Germany. “As a Colt, I can't express how excited I am that my team and the Horseshoe will become part of my country's sport, business and culture.” In the first year, the Colts will immediately introduce fan engagement, business development and other marketing initiatives in both locations. These include expanding access to Colts broadcasts in both countries, strengthening existing fan clubs and creating new fan clubs in both countries, promoting opportunities for young people to learn and participate in the game, including the expansion of flag football, and much more. In the near future, Colts staff will visit markets to meet with fans, local partners and media to build and maintain relationships and gain further insight into opportunities in both countries.

