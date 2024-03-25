How football has grown internationally since the '94 American Bowl





The Giants flew home across the Atlantic Ocean with a 28-20 victory in their first and only American Bowl appearance. However, they would return more than a decade later to make NFL history. The league began its International Series on October 28, 2007, when the Giants faced the Miami Dolphins at London's Wembley Stadium. The Giants won the first regular season game played outside of North America 13-10, with the team's only touchdown coming on a 10-yard run. run by Eli Manning. The defining moment for the sport was part of the Giants' trip to Super Bowl XLII. They made two subsequent trips to the UK in 2016 and 2022, which also resulted in wins and occurred in playoff years for the Big Blue. Recently, the Giants this week were proud to join the Global Markets Program. Launched in 2022, the program gives NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of a long-term strategic effort to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the United States. NFL clubs can apply for rights in select international markets by submitting proposals for the International Committee to review each spring. Clubs are granted rights for at least a five-year term through the program. During this period, a club has the right to pursue activities in that international market that are largely consistent with what they can do in their domestic market. The league recently announced that the Giants were awarded international marketing rights to Germany, where Cross played all those years ago. “I think the game has actually grown at a greater rate than the fans know,” said Cross, who covered Giants International Series games in 2007, 2016 and 2022 as part of the broadcast team. “There are more players, more reach around the globe now. Athletes come from everywhere. Not every kid is physically able to play football because of their size, so some of them go off and become basketball players and some of them are come to the football field and start playing”. Cross pointed to the work of former Giants quarterback Osi Umenyiora, the NFL's chief ambassador for NFL Africa. “The talent is global, but the opportunities are not,” Umenyiora said before the league's “Born To Play” commercial at Super Bowl LVIII. “Opening doors for international athletes is not only a passion of mine, but it's a way to give back to future generations of athletes. The NFL is changing lives and the path to playing this sport is now a truly global path. The league's international football development programs are helping to change the lives of young people and grow the game around the world. This campaign shows young people globally that it doesn't matter where you were born, you were born to play.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.giants.com/news/howard-cross-reflects-on-international-growth-of-football-since-american-bowl-94 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos