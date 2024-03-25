Funding news for global health researchers: 25 March 2024





On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research.

Point-of-care technologies for nutrition, infection and cancer for global health (PORTENT) The Center is now accepting applications for a global health funding opportunity for teams developing point-of-care diagnostic technologies based on our criteria and for those who need support for clinical validation, commercialization or regulatory expertise, manufacturing, training or development capabilities. technology to bring their product to market.



Application deadline: March 31, 2024

Concept Notes Deadline: April 8, 2024

Cure within reach program is offering clinical repurposing evidence grants to under-resourced researchers in low- and lower-middle-income countries (LMICs) has issued a new Request for Proposals (RFP) for projects in any unsolved disease and must repurpose an existing off-patent drug, off-patent device, nutraceutical and/or indigenous medicine in a new indication.

Letters of intent deadline: April 26, 2024

Disaster Research Response Network (Dr2). hosted by NIEHS is inviting poster submissions for their upcoming workshop in Japan. Submission deadline: April 1, 2024 Workshop dates: 31 May 1 June 2024

of Sapporo Exposome Symposium in Sapporo Japan, will bring together leading scientists and students from across Asia and the United States to share research findings, discuss translational interventions and policies needed to reduce environmental effects on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD). The symposium also offers an opportunity for travel funding for LMIC researchers of up to US$1,800. Submission deadline: April 12, 2024 Symposium dates: May 27-29, 2024

Ghana e-Learning Conference (ELGC24) now accepting abstracts. This year's conference, which will take place in Ghana, is themed “Fostering excellence in e-learning across disciplines: Progress, Challenges and Prospects”. The conference aims to bring together a diverse group of educators from administrators, trainers, support staff, technology experts, policy makers and investors, all with a shared commitment to advancing E-Learning initiatives. Submission deadline: April 13, 2024 Conference dates: July 11-12, 2024

International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM) Congress. will meet in Istanbul, Turkey, September 5-8, 2024. The theme of this year's meeting is Building Bridges: Addiction and Recovery. Early career researchers interested in participating should apply for travel awards by May 30. Submission deadline: April 15, 2024 Event dates: September 5-8, 2024.

