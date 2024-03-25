BBA announces the winners of the Annual Audition Concert News, Sports, Jobs





Jersey Shore band The Cadillac Cats and solo artist and Shippensburg resident Nick Andrew Staver have been selected as winners of the BBA's Annual Audition Concert. According to a press release, both winners will appear at the festival on June 22. Both winners are now eligible to participate in the International Blues Challenge in early January 2025 in Memphis. The Cadillac Cats are a collaboration of seasoned players Urie Kline on drums, Garrett Gaetano on bass, Shawn Strickland on harmonica, Blair Mitcheltree on guitar and Becky Wool on lead vocals and are known throughout the region for their energetic and energetic performances. thoughtful. The group is now focused on expanding their awareness throughout Pennsylvania and the surrounding regions. Nick Andrew Staver, the news release said, has three releases under his belt since 2014. “Nick has now established himself as a successful songwriter and guitarist,” the news release said. “His vocals are mesmerizing as he sings about his experiences drawing listeners into his lyrical stories.” The 34th Annual Billtown Blues Festival officially kicks off at 6 p.m. June 21. The music continues at noon on June 22. “The event features world-class blues music from twelve shows,” said the news release. Festival details, including ticket options, camping accommodations, a link to the festival host hotel in downtown Williamsport and details of bus service to the festival center are available at www.billtownblues.org. “There's a certain tradition with the Billtown Blues Festival, starting Friday at 6 p.m., when the Uptown Music Collective Blues Band once again sets the mood for the next two days.” said the news release. “The band will provide an energetic and exciting performance of blues music showcasing their educational experience at UMC. UMC, from the beginning, has included the history and foundational influence of all modern music derived from the blues art form as part of their teaching curriculum. Also performing on Friday will be Soulful Femme, Tas Cru and Annika Chambers and Paul Deslauriers. Saturday will feature audition concert band winners, Houston-based Mathias Lattin, Duke Robillard and Al Copley's Roomful of Blues, Jason Ricci, Carolyn Wonderland and others. Music gates for campers and music only participants open at 5pm on Friday. With music starting from 6:00pm to 10:30pm, Saturday gates open at 11:00am with music from 12:00pm to 10:30pm The festival's host hotel is the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport , which offers special festival accommodation rates. Bus service is also available between Genetti to and from the Festival on both days. All tickets – by credit card and by check – general festival and on-site camping information are available at www.billtownblues.org. Local cash ticket outlets will open on May 1. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

