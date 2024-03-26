Meet Caitlin McInnes: NAWCTSD's New Director of International Programs





By Shane Klestinski, Associate Editor Caitlin McInnes is the new director of international programs at the Naval Air Warfare Center's Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD). A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, McInnes received her bachelor's degree in economics from Loyola University Maryland in 2008. After graduating in the Great Recession, McInnes took a hands-on approach to her post-college job search and chose public service over the industry. private. Based on my degree and my interests, I targeted the Department of Defense (DOD), McInnes said. Through career fairs I found opportunities for an internship program with the Navy. She began her federal career with the Department of the Navy Internship Program later in 2008. Since then, she has held several different Navy civilian positions before arriving at NAWCTSD. After interning at McInnes, her first Pentagon experience was an eight-month rotation in support of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Ship Programs (DASN Ships). McInnes later served as procurement manager for the Columbia-class submarine program, where she provided procurement and contract management oversight for all aspects of the program. Given the importance of the mission, working on a flagship is always amazing, McInnes said. These opportunities only come so often. McInnes cites her 14-month rotation with the Undersea Warfare Division in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) as deputy branch chief for tactical submarines as another experience that was especially important in preparing her for her current position. Her portfolio covered the Virginia-class submarines, in-service submarines, SSN (X) submarines and the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. My portfolio was quite big and exciting, said McInnes. I've seen a lot of different things that I've never been exposed to because Id mostly been in shopping programs before. My position at OPNAV was more portfolio management than program management, and my new role is definitely more portfolio focused. Since beginning her federal career, McInnes has enjoyed unexpected opportunities outside the traditional government professional development path, such as a two-week Insight in Industry course the Navy hosted at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, which she describes it as really helpful. During her time in the DASN Office of Ships, McInnes wrote congressional testimony for the presidents fiscal year 2018 budget submission for the Navy. She accompanied Allison Stiller, then assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, and witnessed Stiller's testimony to Congress defending the Navy budget. “Seeing how she handled herself when she was bombarded with a lot of questions, as well as seeing her courage under pressure and her ability to respond, gave me a reflection on how I should prepare in the future,” McInnes said. . As the new director of international programs, McInnes oversees security cooperation efforts for training equipment that NAWCTSD provides to its foreign military sales customers. She said she looks forward to supporting the workforce, driving the growth of her organizations and achieving her milestones. I am excited to execute NAWCTSDs mission and support our partnerships across the globe, said McInnes.

