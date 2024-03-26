The honorable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador and MHA for Humber – Gros Morne, will make a health care announcement tomorrow (Tuesday, March 26) in Deer Lake.

The event will take place at 1pm at the Hodder Memorial Recreation Complex.

Premier Furey will be joined by Teara Freake, Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Western Zone, NL Health Services and Deer Lake Mayor Mike Goosney.

-30-

2024 03 25
4:39 pm