International
NS hits pause on Antigonish consolidation
The province has ordered a new analysis of whether consolidating the city and county of Antigonish is the right move, after months of public opposition.
On Monday, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr announced that the government had heard from “many voices” on proposed Bill 407. The separate legislation would have dissolved the city of Antigonish and merged it with Antigonish County Municipality into one entity. new.
Both local councils voted twice in favor of consolidation and Lohr said while municipal governments are a voice for the people, many residents raised reasonable concerns about the bill at a meeting of the provincial government's law amendments committee earlier this month.
“This is a strong point of our government that we are willing to listen to,” Lohr told reporters at Province House in Halifax on Monday.
To address this, Lohr said several changes will be made to the bill that will be shared with the legislature.
Because the most common feedback was that many residents did not feel they had enough information about the financial impact of consolidation on their tax rate, the province will ask the Utilities and Review Board (UARB) to do an analysis of independent and report on whether consolidation is in the best interest of residents in both the city and county.
Anne-Marie Long, who lives in the County Municipality of Antigonish, said she felt “wonderful” to hear the news, as she had called for the UARB to be included during her comments to the MLA committee.
“[The UARBis]it's supposed to be the superintendent, and I have a lot more faith in them than a political appointee,” Long said Monday.
Long said it was inappropriate to bring the bill forward in the first place while a legal case against the city and county awaits appeal. She also said a plebiscite is still needed after the UARB report.
The UARB must report to the public no later than August 1, 2024.
If the UARB doesn't see that the consolidation is in the best financial interest of residents, “we will stop the process,” Lohr said.
He added that the province has decided against holding a local plebiscite on the issue.
Another amendment would exclude locally elected members from the transition committee set up to handle the consolidation if it eventually goes ahead, after residents raised concerns it would be a conflict of interest.
Instead, a UARB transition liaison and coordinator will be appointed to oversee the process.
If he continues, Michel Samson will take that role. Samson was a former provincial Liberal cabinet minister and is currently a lawyer with Cox & Palmer in Halifax.
PKD chairperson Claudia Chender said on Monday that this change of course is “a slow way of making law” and is likely to be political.
“They are feeling the heat of major opposition to some of their legislation in a riding held by their health minister,” Chender said.
Health Minister Michelle Thompson is the MLA for Antigonish.
Liberal leader Zach Churchill said Prime Minister Tim Houston should take the same stance on Antigonish as he did when he was a member of the opposition. At the time, Houston fought for a plebiscite when multiple towns in his Pictou County considered amalgamation.
Although Churchill said looking at the potential impacts on council tax is a good thing, the fact that the PCs brought in the bill without that information “shows a real dereliction of duty”.
The process must be completed by October
Lohr said he expects the process to be completed anyway before October's municipal elections, so voters will either elect a mayor and council under a new entity or see existing cities and counties on the ballot.
Both municipal leaders have said consolidation allows municipalities to pool resources and better address issues like housing and infrastructure together.
In a joint statement Monday, County Warden Owen McCarron and City Mayor Laurie Bouchers said the changes represent a “crucial step” toward consolidation as the bill continues through the legislative process.
“Although the transition period will look different than we originally expected, we still strongly believe that the consolidation is in the best interest of our community and look forward to working with Michel Samson,” they said.
