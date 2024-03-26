International
New Brunswick Museum design unveiled, $108 million in funding secured
The design of New Brunswick's revitalized museum has been unveiled and nearly $108 million in government funding has been secured for its construction.
The former museum building on the north end of St. John's will be updated and expanded to house research, exhibits and community spaces under one roof, while its historic limestone facade will be maintained, officials announced Monday at the Douglas Avenue site.
The province will invest $58 million, after the Higgs government previously canceled the $50 million promised by the former Liberal government for a new home for the museum. The federal government will provide $49.9 million. The museum will contribute the remaining $23.7 million through the next capital campaign.
Tammy Scott-Wallace, minister for tourism, heritage and culture, described the announcement as “a long time coming”, noting that 44 iterations have been put to paper over the past 50 years.
“And here we are today making it a reality,” she said. “I guess the 45th time's the charm.”
Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said it “takes a while to get it right”.
“I think when you see what we're going to present today, you're going to say, 'Wow, you got it right,'” he told the crowd.
He has no regrets about leaving the then-$100 million project planned for the former Coast Guard site on the coast out of the 2019-2020 capital budget.
“Not a bit,” Higgs told reporters. “We can handle it at this time.
“And you see the design? Compare it to any other previous model. They don't even come close.”
It's also the ideal location, Higgs said. “You know, there was a lot of debate about where it should go? Should it be here, should it be there? For me and I think for my colleagues, there wasn't a debate. This was the site
He noted that the site once served as a port area for indigenous people and European settlers.
“It's just part of the heritage that we share the history of the Blacks, the Acadians, the Loyalists, the First Nations, it's all going to be a component of this museum and there's just no other place that fits it like this.”
The museum will become an icon for New Brunswick and a destination, Higgs said, calling it an exciting day for all New Brunswickers.
“This renewed infrastructure will be a place to preserve and showcase the natural and cultural history of our province for generations to come,” he said.
Saint John Rothesay MP Wayne Long, who attended on behalf of federal Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser, said the museum revitalization project had been on his office's whiteboard for a long time and he is excited to see it come to fruition.
“This generational investment strengthens the history and just future of the New Brunswick Museum here in our city,” he said.
Tracy Clinch, the museum's new board chair, was unable to attend in person, but offered comments via video. She said the project represents an important milestone in the museum's 182-year history.
“It's a testament to our commitment to preserving New Brunswick's rich heritage while embracing sustainability and innovation,” Clinch said.
The design, created by Toronto-based architecture firm Diamond Schmitt, draws inspiration from the location's one of the best vantage points in Saint John, said Donald Schmitt, director of design with the firm. It “embraces the rich history of New Brunswick's heritage and natural landscape.”
It includes a new, accessible main entrance, a large multi-story public room, nine exhibition galleries, flexible spaces designed for educational programs, community events and public gatherings, and a roof terrace.
The facade of the historic wing will face the alibi and archive reading room, a 115-seat auditorium and administrative spaces, while the ground and basement floors include expanded storage, conservation and research spaces, according to a news release issued by the firm.
The interior of the five new north wings will feature wood and stone tile finishes, as well as an abundance of natural light from large windows and skylights, he said.
The new 134,000-square-foot building will be more energy efficient and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 32 percent, according to the federal government.
“This is a museum project for New Brunswick's past, present and future, prioritizing archives and preservation capabilities, large exhibition galleries, community and education spaces, and environmental sustainability through our goal of zero carbon certification ,'' Schmitt said.
The museum is expected to open in the spring of 2026.
The museum's exhibition center in Market Square has been closed for nearly two years, following a series of leaks, while the Douglas Avenue exhibits have been in storage.
Founded in 1842, the New Brunswick Museum is considered the oldest continuously operating museum in Canada.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/new-brunswick-museum-design-construction-funding-saint-john-douglas-avenue-1.7154423
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie J. Smith Kicked Off Plane For Complaining About Masked Passenger
- Nike appoints Tim Hamilton to men's design role
- Rimini hosts MIR Tech, a center of innovation for the audio-video and multimedia industry
- New Brunswick Museum design unveiled, $108 million in funding secured
- Earthquake interrupter: Idaho professor's invention may save lives during earthquakes
- NS hits pause on Antigonish consolidation
- Shelby Township. officials plan first-ever Summerfest for late June – Macomb Daily
- Fantasy Hockey Preview – Goalie Streamers to Win Your Playoff Game
- EU to investigate Apple, Google, Meta under new digital law | European Union News
- UN Security Council approves Gaza ceasefire resolutionExBulletin
- Boris's rebound? It never existed, claims the age of the estate…
- Accompanied By Megawati At Puan Maharani, Jokowi Inaugurates Sarinah