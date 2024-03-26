The design of New Brunswick's revitalized museum has been unveiled and nearly $108 million in government funding has been secured for its construction.

The former museum building on the north end of St. John's will be updated and expanded to house research, exhibits and community spaces under one roof, while its historic limestone facade will be maintained, officials announced Monday at the Douglas Avenue site.

The province will invest $58 million, after the Higgs government previously canceled the $50 million promised by the former Liberal government for a new home for the museum. The federal government will provide $49.9 million. The museum will contribute the remaining $23.7 million through the next capital campaign.

Tammy Scott-Wallace, minister for tourism, heritage and culture, described the announcement as “a long time coming”, noting that 44 iterations have been put to paper over the past 50 years.

“And here we are today making it a reality,” she said. “I guess the 45th time's the charm.”

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said it “takes a while to get it right”.

“I think when you see what we're going to present today, you're going to say, 'Wow, you got it right,'” he told the crowd.

He has no regrets about leaving the then-$100 million project planned for the former Coast Guard site on the coast out of the 2019-2020 capital budget.

“Not a bit,” Higgs told reporters. “We can handle it at this time.

“And you see the design? Compare it to any other previous model. They don't even come close.”

It's also the ideal location, Higgs said. “You know, there was a lot of debate about where it should go? Should it be here, should it be there? For me and I think for my colleagues, there wasn't a debate. This was the site

He noted that the site once served as a port area for indigenous people and European settlers.

“It's just part of the heritage that we share the history of the Blacks, the Acadians, the Loyalists, the First Nations, it's all going to be a component of this museum and there's just no other place that fits it like this.”

The design preserves the facade of the original building, which dates back to 1934. (Translation from Play-Time, courtesy of Diamond Schmitt)

The museum will become an icon for New Brunswick and a destination, Higgs said, calling it an exciting day for all New Brunswickers.

“This renewed infrastructure will be a place to preserve and showcase the natural and cultural history of our province for generations to come,” he said.

Saint John Rothesay MP Wayne Long, who attended on behalf of federal Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser, said the museum revitalization project had been on his office's whiteboard for a long time and he is excited to see it come to fruition.

“This generational investment strengthens the history and just future of the New Brunswick Museum here in our city,” he said.

From left to right, museum board vice-chairman William Forrestall, Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long, Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace, Premier Blaine Higgs and board member Wayne Power hold an enlarged image of the design for the revitalization project. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Tracy Clinch, the museum's new board chair, was unable to attend in person, but offered comments via video. She said the project represents an important milestone in the museum's 182-year history.

“It's a testament to our commitment to preserving New Brunswick's rich heritage while embracing sustainability and innovation,” Clinch said.

The design, created by Toronto-based architecture firm Diamond Schmitt, draws inspiration from the location's one of the best vantage points in Saint John, said Donald Schmitt, director of design with the firm. It “embraces the rich history of New Brunswick's heritage and natural landscape.”

It includes a new, accessible main entrance, a large multi-story public room, nine exhibition galleries, flexible spaces designed for educational programs, community events and public gatherings, and a roof terrace.

The facade of the historic wing will face the alibi and archive reading room, a 115-seat auditorium and administrative spaces, while the ground and basement floors include expanded storage, conservation and research spaces, according to a news release issued by the firm.

The revitalized museum is expected to open to the public in the spring of 2026, Premier Blaine Higgs said. (Translation from Play-Time, courtesy of Diamond Schmitt)

The interior of the five new north wings will feature wood and stone tile finishes, as well as an abundance of natural light from large windows and skylights, he said.

The new 134,000-square-foot building will be more energy efficient and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 32 percent, according to the federal government.

“This is a museum project for New Brunswick's past, present and future, prioritizing archives and preservation capabilities, large exhibition galleries, community and education spaces, and environmental sustainability through our goal of zero carbon certification ,'' Schmitt said.

According to the architects, the west-facing facade of the museum, which overlooks the St. There will be floor-to-ceiling windows on the second floor and a roof terrace. (Translation from PLAY-TIME, courtesy of Diamond Schmitt)

The museum is expected to open in the spring of 2026.

The museum's exhibition center in Market Square has been closed for nearly two years, following a series of leaks, while the Douglas Avenue exhibits have been in storage.

Founded in 1842, the New Brunswick Museum is considered the oldest continuously operating museum in Canada.