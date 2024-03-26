World News February: 17 million Yemenis need health support, cholera in Somalia, OCHA chief leaves, Haiti crisis update

According to the UN health agency (WHO), almost 18 million people need medical assistance and half of this number are children.

Almost one in two under-fives also suffer from moderate to severe stunting, the WHO said, noting that this amounts to nearly 2.4 million children.

It is important to step back and remember that hungry children, disease outbreaks, hospital closures should not be normalized, said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Fighting in Yemen between the internationally recognized government in Aden and mainly Houthi rebels who occupy the capital, Sanaa and other territories, has been accompanied by a significant drop in international support.

More and more vulnerable

This has left communities vulnerable to worsening conditions, including climate change.

Last year, natural shocks – especially heavy rains and flash floods were the main cause of new displacements in Yemen, the UN health agency said.

He noted that some 4.5 million individuals are still internally displaced today, with women and children making up about eight in 10 of those affected.

In the last five years, funding for WHO activities in the country has fallen by 45 percent. This year, the UN agency needs $77 million to provide essential health assistance.

WHO today supports 96 therapeutic feeding centers, enough to help about 30,000 children a year.

It also provides nutrition screening services in more than 270 districts. These centers have achieved cure rates of 96 percent which is much higher than the international standard.

UN aid teams warn deadly cholera infections are spreading rapidly in Somalia

Cholera has killed nine people in the past week across Somalia and more than 50 in recent months. UN aid teams said further Monday.

Alert from the UN aid coordination office, OCHAconfirms that the preventable disease is spreading, with increasing numbers of infections reported in Hirshabelle, Puntland and South West states.

The outbreak is expected to escalate when the Gu rains begin next month, especially in high-risk districts located along the Shabelle and Juba river basins.

Cases are increasing in the capital

Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, has also seen a surge in cholera cases in the past two weeks, with the UN health agency WHO reporting three times more infections so far in 2024 than in the past three years.

More than six in 10 of the dead have been children under five in an outbreak fueled by high levels of malnutrition, poor access to clean water and latrines along with open defecation.

As part of the ongoing aid response, approximately 1.4 million doses of cholera vaccine have been approved. More than 100 cholera kits have also been deployed across the country, with enough supplies to treat 10,500 patients.

The UN aid chief leaves

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, announced on Monday that he will be stepping down from the top aid job for health reasons.

He informed the Secretary-General of his decision earlier in the day, but he will remain in office until the end of June to ensure a smooth transition, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. .

Mr Griffiths said it had been the “privilege of my life” to be in the role of relief chief in a post on X, thanking all partners and supporters for protecting those caught up in crises.

The General Secretary expresses his deep gratitude and appreciation for Mr. Griffiths for his outstanding leadership and service to the United Nations and the humanitarian community in protecting people affected by crises and mobilizing resources to address their needs, said Mr. Haq.

Mr Griffiths, who heads the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), took office in July 2021 at a time of growing humanitarian needs and shrinking resources.

He advocated tirelessly for life-saving aid to reach those most in need and for the resources needed to do so, and has played a key role in leading the humanitarian response, negotiating solutions to some of the most pressing crises. difficult.

Haiti: Insecurity and violence continue

Violence and insecurity continue to disrupt aid operations in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, OCHA said on Monday, while the WHO warned that less than half of health facilities in the capital are operating at their normal capacity.

CAPAC/Jean Vadler Presumably Children in Haiti line up for a hot meal and water distributed by WFP in Port-au-Prince.

The crisis stemming from years of political and economic turmoil has crippled health care relief operations and impeded access to the few remaining facilities.

As an example of the volatile environment stemming from the rampant gang activity and human rights abuses that have gripped the capital, Bernard Mevs Hospital, which had recently reopened, was forced to suspend its operations again due to insecurity, said Mr. Haq.

Despite the challenges, WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health and local partners with supplies and logistics, including water, sanitation and hygiene and disease surveillance in centers for displaced people.

Hot meals in hard to reach areas

In turn, the World Food Programs (WFP) The head of Haiti, Jean-Martin Bauer, said that yesterday they were able to provide more than 17,500 hot meals to displaced people every day.

We have also been able to provide food rations to people in very difficult neighborhoods, including Cit Soleil, he said.

UNICEF and its partners continue to provide psychosocial support to those affected, and humanitarians continue to call on all parties to urgently allow unhindered and safe access for people in need.