Royal Navy warships to be boosted with new cutting-edge launchers





$135 million contract for advanced launchers for Royal Navy warships

Decoy Launchers provide increased protection for ships against missile and drone threats, including in the Red Sea

The new contract will support up to 150 jobs in the South West to help grow the economy. UK security is to be strengthened through a new £135 million contract that will equip the Royal Navy with new decoy launchers to counter missile and drone threats, ensuring the long-term availability and sustainability of warships. Following the signing of the new contract, the Trainable Decoy Launcher technology will enhance the protection of Royal Navy ships and sailors, further strengthening the Navy's ability to defend Britain's interests around the world, including in the Red Sea. It comes as new missile and drone technology creates greater threats to the UK fleet and the latest decoy launchers will help counter this, offering optimized maneuverability that offers the ability to protect warships without need to change course. The innovative new system, which uses state-of-the-art technology, will be manufactured at the Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd (SEA) site in North Devon and Chesss facilities in Sussex, retaining up to 150 jobs to help grow economy. Both SEA and Chess are part of the UK-based Cohort plc group. Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: At a time of global instability, it is vital that we protect the Royal Navy in the best possible way to ensure national security. With the recent attacks on HMS Diamond and HMS Richmond in the Red Sea, our important sailors have the latest technology to best protect themselves and the fleet. The new Trainable Decoy Launcher technology is an improvement in speed and agility and highlights the best work from UK companies in supporting UK defence. The Trainable Decoy Launcher contract will see Type 26 and Type 31 frigates and Type 45 destroyers fitted with a new trainable decoy launcher system. Trainable Decoy Launchers use an improved decoy launch technology and enable a decoy to be rapidly deployed against modern missile threats without having to maneuver the ship itself. The launcher fires a variety of countermeasures, which include hull, flare, and corner reflector rounds to target enemy missiles. The contract, procured by Defense Equipment & Support (DE&S), was awarded to SEA and will see a fully UK designed and built solution. SEA has partnered with Chess Dynamics and Frazer-Nash Consultancy (FNC) to deliver the product. Richard Flitton, Managing Director of SEA said: The award of a contract of this nature demonstrates the Royal Navy's confidence in SEA, which is based on our proven track record of delivering, improving and maintaining high-level maritime capabilities over many years. The maritime domain knowledge and expertise within our UK-based team has enabled our long-standing partnership with the Royal Navy and we are delighted that this will allow us to support the UK's defense capabilities against modern and complex maritime threats. DE&S CEO Andy Start said: This contract is an excellent example of how DE&S's dedicated teams work with our industry and defense-wide partners to deliver innovative and agile equipment to our Armed Forces that can be upgraded to keep pace with ever-evolving threats. .

