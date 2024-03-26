New archive of ancient human brain challenges misconceptions of soft tissue preservation





Preservation of soft tissue in the geological record is relatively rare and, unless deliberate intervention stops the decay process (such as embalming or freezing), the survival of whole organs is particularly unusual. Spontaneous brain preservation in the absence of other soft tissue — that is, brain survival among otherwise skeletonized remains — has historically been considered a “one-of-a-kind” phenomenon.

A new study by researchers at the University of Oxford, led by postgraduate researcher Alexandra Morton-Hayward (Department of Earth Sciences, Oxford), has challenged previously held views that brain preservation in the archaeological record is extremely rare. rarely. The team compiled a new archive of preserved human brains, which highlighted that neural tissue actually persists in much greater abundance than traditionally thought, aided by conditions that prevent decay. This global archive, drawing on source material in more than ten languages, represents the largest, most comprehensive survey of the archaeological literature to date, and exceeds 20 times the number of brains previously compiled. This work, published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, brings together data on more than 4,000 preserved human brains from over two hundred sources, on six continents (excluding Antarctica). Many of these brains were up to 12,000 years old and are found in records dating back to the mid-17th century. By scouring the literature and surveying historians around the world, this collaborative research uncovered a surprising array of archaeological sites that produced ancient human brains, including the shores of a lake bed in Stone Age Sweden, the depths of an Iranian salt mine around 500 BC and the top of the Andes. volcanoes at the height of the Inca Empire. These shrunken, bleached tissues were found preserved in all kinds of individuals: from Egyptian and Korean kings, through British and Danish monks, to Arctic explorers and war victims. Co-author Professor Erin Saupe, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford, said: “This record of ancient brains highlights the range of environments in which they could survive from the high arctic to arid deserts.” Each brain in the database was matched with historical climate data from the same area to explore trends in when and where they were found. The analyzes revealed patterns in the environmental conditions associated with different preservation methods over time — including dehydration, freezing, saponification (transforming fats into 'grave wax') and tanning (usually with peat, to form bog bodies). . Over 1,300 of the human brain was the only soft tissue preserved, prompting questions about why the brain can persist when other organs are lost. Interestingly, these brains also represent the oldest brains in the archive, with some dating back to the last Ice Age. The mechanism of preservation of these older brains remains unknown; however, the research team suggests that molecular cross-linking and metal complexation — proteins and lipids that melt in the presence of elements such as iron or copper — are possible mechanisms by which nerve tissue can be preserved for long periods of time. Alexandra Morton-Hayward, lead author of the study, said: “In the field of forensic medicine, it is well known that the brain is one of the first organs to decompose after death – yet this large archive clearly shows that there are certain circumstances in which which He survives. Whether those circumstances are environmental or related to the brain's unique biochemistry is the focus of our ongoing and future work. We're finding amazing numbers and types of ancient biomolecules preserved in these archeological brains, and it's exciting to explore all that they can tell us about the life and death of our ancestors”. Co-author Dr Ross Anderson, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford, said: “These ancient brains provide an important opportunity for unique insights into the early evolution of our species, such as the roles of ancient diseases.” Finding preserved soft tissue is a bioarchaeologist's treasure: they generally provide a greater depth and range of information than hard tissue alone, yet less than 1% of preserved brains have been probed for ancient biomolecules. The untapped archive of 4,400 human brains described in this study may provide new and unique insights into our history, helping us better understand ancient health and disease, and the evolution of human cognition and behavior.

