O'Leary, Wellington receives over $1 million to accelerate housing construction
Two western PEI communities received over $1 million in combined federal money to help pave the way for the construction of 150 new homes over the next decade.
O'Leary and Wellington are the latest Island communities to receive funding from the Ottawa Housing Acceleration Fund, a $4 billion pot aimed at easing Canada's housing crisis.
The funding will help accelerate 27 new housing units in the two communities over the next three years.
Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey said O'Leary and Wellington are the smallest communities in the country to receive funding. This is mainly because smaller municipal governments have less planning capacity compared to their urban counterparts.
“It forced us to work very closely with those smaller municipalities that showed a desire to adapt their regulations to meet this program, and O'Leary and Wellington rose to the challenge,” Morrissey said.
“To fill our schools, to utilize our wonderful recreational facilities in these communities, they would need a growing population, and the challenge was finding them affordable housing.”
Housing Accelerator Fund money doesn't go directly to new buildings, but is used to help municipal governments conduct things like environmental studies and needs assessments to speed up construction and lower costs for developers.
O'Leary is getting $590,000 to help the city promote more secondary and garden suites on residential lots, convert commercial space to residential use and create more rent-to-own opportunities, as well as a grant program for nonprofits of housing.
Deputy Mayor Darren MacKinnon said an increase in immigration is creating a need for more housing, not just in cities but also in rural areas like O'Leary.
“You're seeing a lot of family housing being required and a lot of professional workers coming in who need housing to serve the areas of the city where they're working,” he said.
“We're hoping to grow the town's population and have some people put down some permanent roots by having housing.”
“No space in Wellington”
Wellington will receive $478,000 to support a review of the municipality's zoning and development bylaws and to expand municipal boundaries to allow more room for development.
That's welcome news to Jocelyn Arsenault, who wants to convert a family parcel of land in Wellington into a 20-lot development that will include a mix of affordable, multi-family and single-family housing.
He hopes the funding announced Monday will expedite the completion of an environmental assessment on the land so construction can begin.
“There's no room in Wellington. The municipality can't grow,” Arsenault said. “That's why when we first moved here, we said we've got this vacant lot, let's see what we can do with it to help grow the community.”
Wellington Mayor Irene MacCaull said the community is also looking to immigration to expand its population and maintain needed services such as schools and recreation centers.
“If we can get people to come here to our community, [it will] help fill our school, keep our tax rates low, help people with it [pocketbooks] as well,” she said.
“We want to expand our borders [which] It gives us more land to develop and more people to come and support the community.”
