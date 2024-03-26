The successful funding bid will help Chichester Pool become more energy efficient





Chichester County Council submitted the funding bid to Sport England last October. Bids had to be for projects that would improve energy efficiency in public facilities with swimming pools. This year the council received news that just over £57,000 had been awarded through the Pool Support Fund. The council will now work with leisure operator Everyone Active, which manages Westgate Leisure Centre, The Bourne in Southbourne and Grange Community and Leisure Center in Midhurst on behalf of the council to deliver the project. The money will be used to cover the cost of installing the pool cover and shower flow restrictors. It is estimated that using the pool cover at night and while the pool is not in use will reduce the center's electricity use by 5% while shower flow restrictors will reduce water consumption by 3%. “We are delighted that our bid for the Pools Support Fund has been successful and we are delighted to be working with our leisure management contractor Everyone Active to deliver this project,” says Councilor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester County Council. “As part of the process we worked closely with Everyone Active to identify suitable projects that met the bid criteria. “In the current climate, running a pool and related facilities has become very expensive in terms of utility costs, and so even a modest action like using a pool cover will make a big difference. We understand how swimming is important to people of all ages across the borough and we were very keen to compete for this funding in order to support this key leisure facility for our residents.” Stuart Mills, Contract Manager for the Whole Active Area, said: “We are delighted that the council has been successful in Phase II funding and it is great news that this project will further reduce the centre's carbon footprint. “As a result of the energy crisis, we as an organization have seen our energy bills more than double. The implementation of the pool cover and shower flow restrictors at Westgate Leisure Center marks a significant step towards reducing our footprint of the leisure center's carbon footprint and lowering energy costs at the same time. Everyone Active is proud to work alongside the council as part of our Net Zero Strategy to help achieve our company's net zero ambitions .” Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Country Executive at Sport England says: “Swimming pools and leisure centers are vital community resources and are vitally important in helping people to be physically active. Many swimming pools have faced a threat real and important to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators grapple with the challenge of rising energy and wider costs, depleted reserves and difficulties with staff retention. “Sport England is proud of the role we have played in supporting these facilities during this difficult time. We hope today's funding announcement will enable more public pools to improve their energy efficiency to be more environmentally sustainable and financially, so that they remain available for future generations to enjoy.”

