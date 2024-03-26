International
The construction of the largest fish passage in the country was completed
Nottinghamshire's largest fish access is now complete and open for migrating fish.
The Fish Neck opens the River Trent and its tributaries to large and migratory fish, including salmon and trout, as well as eels.
Automatic gate settings allow the crossing to open and close based on water levels in the River Trent throughout the year.
After two years of construction, the Colwick Fish Passage (Holme Sluices) on the River Trent is now complete and ready for fish to reach their spawning and feeding grounds.
The flagship project opens up the River Trent and its tributaries to migrating fish, including salmon, trout and eels, making more habitat accessible to fish.
It is part of the Environment Agencies work to improve fish passage across the country and provides an important step in restoring the River Trent catchment to its former glory for salmon and other large and migratory fish.
Fish will now be able to navigate near the Environment Agency-owned Holme Sluice, a key flood risk management structure built in the 1950s which helps protect Nottingham from flooding.
Simon Ward, Fisheries Technical Specialist at the Environment Agency, said:
We are excited to see the completion of the nation's largest fish passage after two years of construction and many more years in the planning stages.
The fish pass will open up the River Trent to all types of fish and is the first scheme of the ambitious Trent Gateway Partnership, which aims to remove all barriers to fish migration along the River Trent – the country's third longest river.
There are a number of barriers to fish migration within the River Trent catchment, including Holme Sluices, which is the largest barrier to natural fish migration in the Midlands. By installing a fish pass, it will be easier for salmon and other fish to reach their spawning and feeding grounds.
We are working with partners to improve the situation and hope that the Colwick fish pass will act as a catalyst for other Trent Gateway projects, which will in turn improve the river and boost the local economy.
The fish pass includes a fully automated 2 meter high radial gate which continuously monitors water levels and flow rates in the River Trent. The crossing will then be opened and closed based on varying water levels throughout the year.
The passage is divided into 20 sticky chambers in which water flows through narrow holes. Fish of all species that swim upstream to spawn in the gravel riverbeds of tributaries of the Trent, such as the River Dove and the River Derwent, will be able to pass through these sites and rest in the room above before proceeding.
The project also includes an eel crossing to help support the critically endangered European eel; and a public viewing platform over the water, with highly visual interpretation boards to inform and advise visitors about local wildlife in and around the river, including fish expected to use the crossing.
The Colwick Fish Pass (Holme Sluices) is 200 mi long, 6 mi deep and 6.5 mi wide.
For further details about the project visit: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/east-midlands/holme-sluices-fish-pass
Background information
The direct environmental benefits of the fish passage will be 18.6 m. This includes 60 km of river improvement from poor to good status for fish, as well as 60 km of new spawning habitat immediately upstream of the barrier. It will also help link with many other fish passage schemes previously built upstream by the Environment Agency.
Holme Sluices is a key flood risk management structure that was built in the 1950s as part of a large-scale flood defense scheme and helps protect Nottingham from flooding. It includes the River Trent and maintains different water levels upstream and downstream, leaving fish unable to pass.
The decline of migratory fish in the Trent catchment dates back to the Industrial Revolution, when large canals were built to open the river to trade. While some fish were able to overcome these obstacles, not all could.
The Environment Agency's fisheries service has a statutory duty to conserve, enhance and develop migratory and freshwater fisheries as set out in the Environment Act 1995. The interpretation of this is set out in Ministry guidance as:
- to ensure the preservation and conservation of the diversity of freshwater and migratory fish, and to preserve their aquatic environment;
- to increase the contribution of migratory and freshwater fisheries to the economy, especially in deep rural and low-income areas; AND
- to enhance the social value of fishing as a widely available and healthy form of recreation.
