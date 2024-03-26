The New York Giants granted the program rights to global markets in Germany





NEW YORK GIANTS ACQUIRE RIGHTS TO GLOBAL MARKET PROGRAM IN GERMANY The Giants open German-language social media accounts and plan activities around the NFL draft EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ Under the direction of the NFL International Committee, the league announced today that the New York Giants have received international marketing rights for Germany as part of the Global Markets program, marking their first participation in the program. This announcement allows the Giants to enter the German market through fan engagement, digital content and events. Launched in 2022, the Global Markets Program gives NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercial activities as part of a comprehensive, long-term strategic initiative that enables clubs to develop their brands globally while driving growth NFL fans to promote the US. The Giants have a long history of international relations. In 1950, the team became the first NFL team to play outside the United States. In 1994 they traveled to Germany for the first time to play a preseason game against the Chargers in the American Bowl. In 2007, the Giants became the first team to play in London and Eli Manning became the first player to record a hit in an International Series game. In addition, several players with international roots have played for the storied franchise, most notably defensive end Michael Strahan, who spent much of his youth in Germany because his father Gene was stationed in the U.S. Army. Other players include Markus Kuhn (Germany), Osi Umenyiora (Nigeria/UK), Sandro Platzgummer (Austria), Roy Mbaeteka (Nigeria) and current striker Jermaine Eluemunor (UK), striker Graham Gano (Scotland) and player Jamie. Gillan (Scotland). The Giants will officially begin marketing their rights in Germany in April during the 2024 NFL Draft. On April 27, the third day of the NFL Draft, the team will announce its draft picks live from Germany in front of fans and former players. The Giants also recently named their International Fan of the Year, a German native who was surprised with a video message from legend Eli Manning and a trip to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. In addition to their digital hub for all German-language content, the Giants also have German-language accounts Instagram (@NYGiants_Deutschland), Twitter (@Giants_DEU) AND Facebook where fans can stay up to date with all Big Blue news. Through the program, clubs receive rights for a period of at least five years and can develop the relevant international market during this period. The Giants will be allowed to become active in the newly allocated market from April 1, 2024.

