International Community Health Services ranks first among community health centers in Medicaid spending





ICHS in Coastal at 16549 Aurora Ave N At a time when long-term funding is in question for community health centers, which are essential for providing health care to high-needs communities, International Community Health Services (ICHS) was ranked as the highest performing federally qualified community health center in all of Washington State for Medicaid cost and quality by the Washington Health Alliance. “ICHS received the lowest level in our Medicaid cost utilization,” said Wendy Kim, ICHS Quality and Accreditation Manager. “It meant we really cared about our patients. They did not go to the hospital for their care. They were not spending a lot on costly and unnecessary medical treatments. [Their health needs] everyone was taken care of here at ICHS.” ICHS provides health services for over 30,000 patients with care provided in more than 70 languages. 47% of ICHS patients were in Medicaid insurance plans—almost double the percentage of Washington state's population covered by Medicaid according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Community health centers nationwide provide essential care to nearly 10 percent of the population, including one-third of all people living in poverty. Washington State is home to 27 federally qualified community health centers (FQHCs) that provide health care to more than 1.1 million Washingtonians each year at more than 350 clinic sites. These not-for-profit health care providers provide high-quality, cost-effective health services to anyone who walks through their doors. “Gaining recognition in the Washington Health Alliance report is not just an honor,” said Dr. Deepa Lakshimi Yerram, ICHS Medical Director. “It is a testament to our commitment to serving our community with the highest standards of care. Think of the Washington Health Alliance as a scorecard for health care in Washington. Their common set of measures, based on real data, identifies providers who excel in delivering quality care at a responsive cost. “We are proud to be recognized among the top performers, demonstrating our commitment to providing accessible and efficient health care for all.” ICHS operates in ten locations in Seattle, Bellevue and Shoreline.

