Supporting survivors of gender-based violence in Manitoba

Today, the federal and Manitoba governments announced an enhancement to the Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) to provide housing support to survivors of gender-based violence. The federal government is investing $13.7 million to create housing options that will be cost-matched by the Province of Manitoba for a combined total of $27.5 million in funding over five years.

The announcement was made today by the Honorable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, and the Honorable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Federal Minister of Housing. , Infrastructure and Communities, along with the Honorable Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness of Manitoba.

This CHB upgrade will help survivors of gender-based violence, including women, children and 2SLGBTQI+ people, find a safe and affordable place to call home. The benefit of the funding is expected to support over 2,600 families during the critical time of vulnerability and need experienced by those fleeing violence.

Manitoba is the first province in Canada to co-design a Canada Housing Benefit program for survivors of gender-based violence that does not require income testing in the first year of the benefit. This recognizes that individuals fleeing violence may experience financial abuse or face barriers to accessing other types of benefits due to complex family situations.

The CHB for survivors of gender-based violence will follow the same terms and conditions as the existing CHB. While CHB funding is specifically for survivors of gender-based violence, provinces and territories will have the flexibility to use their cost matching to support ending gender-based violence or other priorities and programs to help this vulnerable population with direct household affordability. help.

The benefit amount is determined based on family size and regional average rental rates. Funding will be provided to qualified applicants on an annual basis through the Manitoba Non-Employment and Income Rental Assistance Program.

Quotes:

The federal government has invested more than $4 billion in the Canada Housing Benefit to provide direct assistance to families in need. However, housing affordability can still be a barrier for many people experiencing violence from finding a safe place to live, which is why we're working with provinces and territories to increase housing affordability. With this additional funding we are partnering with Manitoba to help those who have experienced gender-based violence, including women, children and 2SLGBTQI+ people, find a safe and affordable place to call home. The Honorable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

Everyone deserves safe and accessible housing. With this agreement, our government is making about 2,600 families more affordable. This new funding will support families and individuals who have experienced gender-based violence by providing safe and secure accommodation. We must lift up and support those who are most vulnerable throughout our communities. — Honorable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

We are grateful for this partnership with the federal government to give our relatives the financial support they need as they escape gender-based violence. For too long, women, children and 2SLGBTQI+ people experiencing domestic violence have faced limited options that have kept them in dangerous housing situations. This benefit will also help to respond to calls for action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and calls for justice from the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in a meaningful way. – The Honorable Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness

Fast facts:

The federal government announced in November 2017 that it would invest $2 billion in a new one Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) as part of National Housing Strategy (NHS). The provinces and territories (PTs) are matching the cost of this funding for a total investment of $4 billion over eight years, starting in 2020-21.

as part of The provinces and territories (PTs) are matching the cost of this funding for a total investment of $4 billion over eight years, starting in 2020-21. CHB aims to reduce the need for housing for some of Canada's most vulnerable by providing funding directly to families in need to help them meet their housing costs.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) worked with PT to create 13 CHB initiatives, one for each jurisdiction. These initiatives were developed together based on a variety of federal themes and are tailored to prioritize populations in need of housing in each jurisdiction. PTs are delivering CHB in their jurisdictions.

The CHB for survivors of gender-based violence (SGBV) is an improvement on the already existing CHB.

Budget 2021 included an additional $315.4 million over seven years for CHB to provide financial assistance to low-income women and children fleeing violence. However, the landscape of violence prevention has since changed with the introduction and subsequent adoption and support of the National Plan of Action to End Gender-Based Violence (Plan of Action) in November 2022.

The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence defines gender-based violence as that which is “based on gender norms and unequal power dynamics, that is exercised against someone based on their gender, gender expression, gender identity or gender perceived. It can take many forms, including physical, economic, sexual, as well as emotional (psychological) abuse. This can include intimate partner violence and human trafficking.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and ongoing engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultation with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

Additional information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support to Canadians in housing need, and provides impartial housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's goal is for everyone in Canada to have a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Visit National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence to learn more about the plan.

Information about this notice:

