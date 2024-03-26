Local elections 2024: Mayor of the North-Eastern Municipality





On 2 May 2024, voters in Tyne & Wear, Northumberland and Durham will elect the first North East Mayor, who will lead a new combined authority that will control an annual investment fund of $48 million and budgets of dedicated to functions such as transport, skills. housing and culture. What is the story of moving to the Northeast? Tyne & Wear County Council was abolished in 1986, leaving the region without an intermediate level of government between local councils and central government. Several subsequent attempts to transfer powers to the region failed due to local political disputes. Labor proposed devolving some powers to a wider North East regional assembly in 2004, also covering the Tees Valley area, which now has its own devolution agreement. These plans were abandoned after a referendum in which 78% voted against the proposals. Negotiations between local leaders and the government then took place in 2015 over a devolution deal that would have formed a combined mayoral authority for the region similar to those created in six other areas in 2017. HM Treasury Transfer Agreement, North East 2015, 23 October 2015, www.gov.uk/government/publications/north-east-devolution-deal

Local disagreements including the mayor's model led to the collapse of the agreement. Halliday J, Sajid Javid: North East transfer deal 'off the table', The Guardian, 8 September 2016, www.theguardian.com/politics/2016/sep/08/north-east-england-devolution-deal-off-the-table-sajid-javid

The three local authorities Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland then concluded a smaller devolution deal North Tyne Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government Combined Authority Transfer Agreement, 8 November 2018, www.gov.uk/government/publications/north-of-tyne-combined-authority-devolution-deal

leading to the formation of the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA), chaired by a mayor, Jamie Driscoll, who was elected in May 2019. A non-mayoral combined authority covering the rest of the region also continued to it worked, but without keeping important functions transferred. In February 2022, the governments who launched the white paper committed to expanding the NTCA to include neighboring Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland, with Durham first in line for a separate deal. Department for Equalization, Housing and Communities, Higher Equity in the United Kingdom, 2 February 2022, www.gov.uk/government/publications/levelling-up-the-united-kingdom

Durham later joined the negotiations for a single regional agreement. The new agreement was concluded in December 2022 and will enter into force in May 2024 after the election of a new mayor. Department for Higher Education, Housing and Communities, North East Devolution Agreement, 28 December 2022, www.gov.uk/government/publications/north-east-devolution-deal–2

What is the North East Mayoral Combined Authority? The North East Combined Municipal Authority (NEMCA) is a new legal entity formed by seven local authorities: Northumberland, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and Durham. Each will be a constituent member of the combined authority's board, chaired by the North East mayor. A designated representative from each council (usually the council leader) will be able to vote on all decisions. Members of the board without the right to vote will also be representatives from the business board of the areas and the voluntary sector. North East Combined Authority, Scheme setting out proposals for the establishment of a new mayoral combined authority for the North East area, undated, retrieved 4 August 2023, northeastca.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NEMCA – Schema-Proposals.pdf

The five constituent urban authorities are controlled by Labour, while Northumberland and County Durham are not under overall control. Northumberland has a Conservative minority administration, while a coalition of Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, independents and minor parties runs Durham County Council. Each council had to vote to approve the creation of NEMCA. A legal instrument to formally establish the new authority was adopted by the government on 7 February 2024. The existing NTCA and the non-mayoral North-East Combined Authority will be abolished once the mayoral elections take place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainer/local-elections-mayor-north-east The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos