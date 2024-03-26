Special educational needs in English schools in crisis, admits the minister Special educational needs





Special educational needs provision in England is in the grip of a crisis, the education secretary said, as school unions questioned whether a funding boost promised to the sector by the government was actually new money and said it was too much away from what it was. necessary. Days after figures showed around two in three special schools were at or over capacity last academic year, Gillian Keegan also admitted parents were struggling to get the right support for children with special educational needs. Keegan used a round of broadcast interviews on Tuesday to promote plans to provide an extra 60,000 places to meet the needs of pupils and their families. Asked if she agreed there was a major crisis, she told BBC Breakfast: We have definitely accepted that. We have special educational needs and alternative provision improvement plans, so you don't put it in place unless you accept that you absolutely need to improve. There's been a massive increase in special educational needs, we know how to diagnose more, we care more, we know more how to overcome special educational needs, so that's definitely something that's changed over the last 10 years. But we've really tried to make sure we do the right thing. Keegan was speaking as the Department for Education said new Send (special educational needs and disabilities) and AP (alternative provision) funding was being delivered to meet the needs of children and that councils would receive a record £850m boost. . Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said the flurry of figures looked very much like the spending pledges previously announced. While investment in education is always welcome, the latest figures fall far short of the level of funding needed. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders' union, said: It seems that everyone, even the government, now accepts that we are in the midst of a full-blown crisis when it comes to Send. However, this hasn't just come out of nowhere, we've been warning about this for years and it's extremely disappointing how little progress the government has made in actually tackling the issue. Figures released earlier this month showed there were around 4,000 more pupils enrolled in special schools than reported capacity. The Guardian reported last month that hundreds of children with special educational needs have been waiting a year or more to access support, while local authorities across England are cracking under the strain. Children in some local authorities had been waiting more than two years to be provided with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) detailing the support they require, freedom of information requests revealed.

