Ottawa, NL announces $256 million in health care funding





Federal Health Minister Mark Holland was in Corner Brook on Monday to announce funding to improve health care services in Newfoundland and Labrador over the next three years. (Colleen Connors/CBC) Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest province to sign a bilateral health care funding agreement with the federal government, announcing a three-year, $256 million deal Monday. The provincial government says it plans to use the money across health care systems to expand access to family health services by creating more family care teams, addressing surgical backlogs, recruiting more staff and expanding virtual care among other articles. “I think there are really good things happening here in Newfoundland and Labrador in the health system,” Canada's Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. “This is about speeding this up. This is about moving us forward, faster.” Holland said the provincial deals are a good value, as improving health care early on will save money in the long run. “Because when you're upstream and you're investing in prevention and you're doing what's needed to make sure people get the care they need, that's basically going to make a big difference in cost as well.” Standing inside the new Western Memorial Regional Hospital set to open in early June, Premier Andrew Furey said he was particularly excited to see the money go towards recruiting, retaining and educating healthcare professionals. The hospital has so far been unable to recruit oncologists for the radiation therapy facility. “Money is important and you can't do anything without it, but what's different is the aligned priorities [with the federal government]”, Fuey said. “We have a plan, we have a strategy through Health Accord NL and this money today helps us achieve it.” The money will also help expand access to digital health care records in the province, which Furey said is long overdue in its desire to move away from a paper-based system. “As a provider and as a user, by the way, being able to see your health data as a patient in real time is incredibly important and transformative.” Download ourthe free CBC News appto sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.Click here to visit our landing page.

