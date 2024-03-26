International Transactions Clinic students travel to Kenya with the Ross International Investment Fund

Luis Fiallos (left) and Ryan Pham in Nairobi National Park.

Through the Michigan Laws Bates Overseas Fellowship and the William Davidson Institute at the University of Michigan, Ryan Pham and Luis Fiallos, both 3Ls who are student lawyers in the International Transactions Clinic, traveled to Nairobi, Kenya, with nine Ross MBA students who are part of the IIF . The IIF is a Michigan Ross student-led fund that invests in early-stage startups in developing economies outside the United States.

Pham and Fialloss' mission was to research the regulatory landscape in Kenya and assist IIF in conducting due diligence on a Nairobi-based online cosmetics sales startup.

In addition, Fiallos, Pham and the MBA students met with many local innovation actors such as Kenya Association of Enabling Startups and SMEs, Jasiri, Kayana Create, Ernst & Young, Bowmans LLP, Enabling Capital, Capital Association of Entrepreneurship in East Africa. , and the Irish Embassy.

As part of their legal due diligence, Pham and Fiallos reviewed the startup's corporate documents, material contracts and financial statements. They then met with the startup's founder and team, asking about issues identified in their review process and developing a deeper understanding of the business.

An important educational aspect of this personal due diligence meeting was the balance between asking important, difficult questions and respecting the founder and her business, Fiallos said. Changing and adjusting the tone of our communication was important to ensure that the questions came across as curious, not condescending.

An education in the field

In addition to learning about the legal, regulatory and business landscape in Kenya, the team also learned to navigate changes in communication norms and gained a better understanding of Kenyan society.

During their time in Kenya, students from the International Transaction Clinic and the International Investment Fund conducted personal mentoring for a Kenyan startup.

On a visit to the East African Venture Capital Association, they were particularly intrigued to learn about the Chamaa group of individuals who pool their money or resources for collective or individual benefit. An individual can be in many chamas and each chama can have a different purpose. For example, lower-income women and mothers often join Chamas, where they contribute their surplus food and resources to help members who are struggling.

Other types of chamas act as angel investors.

From a legal point of view, the Chams are quite interesting. No formal written contract exists with a Chama, and the Chama itself does not offer any form of limited liability or personal asset protection. Instead, Chama members are bound by honor, relationships and the fear of being ostracized, Pham said.

In Kenya, recourse through the courts is not common and is often looked down upon. Disputes are usually dealt with within the Chama. As law students, we were shocked to discover how much trust and honor exists within Kenyan society and how these distinct social values ​​shape the business and legal landscapes in Kenya.

More than just a legal and business education

Beyond immersing themselves in Kenya's entrepreneurial ecosystem, students also gained an understanding of the complexity of Kenyan society as a whole. They describe Nairobi as a city of stark contrasts where three distinct social structures coexist in deep inequality.

Staying in the affluent Silicon Savannah, they were surrounded by thriving business centers and saw Nairobi's affluent residents enjoy a lifestyle similar to that of global urban centers.

But not that far, it was a different story.

One day Fiallos and one of the MBA students toured the Kibera slums and noted that in these overcrowded and impoverished settlements, residents face unimaginable hardships, scavenging for salvageable items to sold for a meager income.

Basic needs such as clean water, sanitation and healthcare remain elusive, forcing individuals to navigate dangerous conditions just to sustain themselves.

Honestly, visiting the slums was the most transformative experience I had in Kenya, Fiallos said. My levels of emotional intelligence increased at unimaginable rates. It is one thing to know that this situation exists somewhere in Africa, and another to witness such conditions with your own eyes.

You just can't unsee it once you're there.

Unlimited roles

For the two law students, working alongside business students in their own personal study was the perfect opportunity to see and be a part of countless considerations beyond their legal framework.

Luis and I were meant to provide legal support, provide legal care and provide legal knowledge, Pham said. However, we soon discovered that our roles had no boundaries. Business school students constantly sought our thoughts and opinions, even on purely business matters. After the first day, Luis and I realized that we had to think like law students and business students.

As a result, Fiallos and Pham say they feel better equipped for future practice.

Because this was primarily a business school trip, Luis and I had the amazing opportunity to expand our education beyond law. We absorbed so much information as business school students were constantly discussing concepts such as revenue, profitability, market size, returns, growth, exits, risk, customer profiles and synergies, said Pham, who will joins the California office of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP after graduation.

This trip deepened their understanding of what transactional clients do every day, and this knowledge will help us become better corporate lawyers.