Global Arbitration Review ranks Mayer Brown in GAR 30 2024 | tidings





London – Mayer Brown has once again been recognized in the Global Arbitration Review's “GAR 100” list, which features law firms with verifiable experience in international arbitration. The firm was also listed, for the first time, in the Top 30 list, which identifies the world's leading international arbitration practices and highlights outstanding firms from the “GAR 100” ranking. Mayer Brown entered the top 30 ranking at number 23, climbing ten places from last year. The firm advises on many of the world's largest and most complex international arbitrations, including numerous trade and investment treaty disputes involving infrastructure, energy, finance, insurance, life sciences, mining, real estate, environment, IP, telecommunications, maritime and aerospace industries. . The GAR 30 ranks firms based on the complexity and value of its cases, recognizing high-profile multibillion-dollar cases. He also considers hours billed in arbitration in the past two years and the number of pending cases in which members of a firm have sat as arbitrators. Check out the full GAR 30 list here: GAR 30 Index and Power Revealed – Global Arbitrage Review

