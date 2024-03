French referee Mathieu Raynal retires after July's international rugby window

DUBLIN (AP) French referee Mathieu Raynal will retire after the July international rugby window when he takes charge of his 50th Test. Raynal refereed his first test in 2009 and has become the 13th richest referee in history. He has refereed two Rugby World Cups, eight Six Nations and five Rugby Championships. After 18 years in the professional game and almost 350 matches refereed, the end of the season will be the time to put an end to an activity that I have loved very much and that has given me unforgettable experiences on pitches around the world, 42-year-old Raynal said on Tuesday in a statement via World Rugby. Even if I had the power to do so, I wouldn't change a thing about my journey to this point, including, above all, the most difficult moments. Those moments awakened me to the limitless power of courage, perseverance and endurance and also allowed me to enjoy the good times with even greater pleasure and intensity. Raynal made an incredibly brave decision in a 2022 Bledisloe Cup match to ping Australia for taking too long to kick a penalty on the touchline in Melbourne. New Zealand used the rare penalty awarded to waste time to score a try and win. In the end, Raynal deleted his social media to protect his family from abuse. World Rugby removed him from the list of referees but has since encouraged referees and passed new laws to speed up the game. Among the Tests played by Raynal were Ireland's first win over the Springboks in South Africa in 2016, Ireland's first win over the All Blacks in 2016 in Chicago, the 2021 South Africa Series win over the British and Irish Lions and the Italy 24-21 over Wales this month in the Six Nations. He has always performed at a high technical level but has also been a great teammate to the match officials group, sharing all the knowledge he has gained over more than a decade in charge to help the less experienced officials of matches to progress on the world stage, said manager of World Rugby's elite referees, Jol Jutge. Our group always appreciated his strength of character, his convictions, his leadership, not forgetting his irrepressible sense of humor. He was a big part of our organization. We are sure that he has inspired young hopefuls who will be keen to follow his footsteps in the very near future. ___ AP Rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

