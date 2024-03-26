7-Day International News Agenda | Barron's





Please note that all times are in GMT. Major events are listed under “Highlights”.

(+) : Event added in the last 24 hours.

: The event was updated in the last 24 hours.

WASHINGTON (United States) – Supreme Court hearing on conditions of access to the abortion pill mifepristone Advertising – Go to Continue (+) WASHINGTON (United States) – President Joe Biden addresses Baltimore bridge collapse (1600 GMT) PHOTO. WORLD – PHOTO of Holy Week. (up to 31)

WELLINGTON (New Zealand) – Budget Policy Statement Advertising – Go to Continue BEIJING (China) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits (on the 27th)

BOAO (China) – Boao Forum for Asia PHOTO. (up to 29) CAYENNE (France) – President Emmanuel Macron visits VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. (up to 26) Advertising – Go to Continue BRDO Castle (Slovenia) – Prime Minister Robert Golob receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (1530 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. LIVE VIDEO.

OAKLAND (United States of America) – Robert Kennedy announces his running mate for the presidential election (1800 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. (+) RALEIGH (United States) – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks (1900 GMT) PHOTOS. Advertising – Go to Continue DAKAR (Senegal) – West Africa Mission presents observations on presidential elections (1600 GMT) VIDEO.

(+) LA PLATA (Argentina) – Verdict in the trial of 12 defendants for crimes against humanity in detention centers during the dictatorship PHOTO. BRAZIL – French President Emmanuel Macron visits PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 28) Advertising – Go to Continue (+) CARACAS (Venezuela) – The electoral authority presents a list of candidates for the presidential elections (1600 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. (+) PANAMA CITY (Panama) – Inauguration of Panama's new cruise terminal (1630 GMT) PHOTOS. (+) BUENOS AIRES (Argentina) – Argentine President Javier Miei delivers a speech at the Latam IEFA Forum (International Economic Forum of the Americas) (2100 GMT) PHOTO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Soccer: International Friendly: England v Belgium (1945 GMT) PHOTOS. MADRID (Spain) – Soccer: International friendly: Spain – Brazil (2030 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. MIAMI (United States) – Tennis: ATP tournament 2024 – Miami Masters (up to 31) MIAMI (United States) – Tennis: 2024 WTA tournament – Miami Open (up to 31) NAYPYIDAW (Myanmar) – Army celebrates Armed Forces Day PHOTOS. VIDEO. (+) SEOUL (South Korea) – Briefing with Cho Kuk, leader of the Korean Reconstruction Party VIDEO. BEIJING (China) – Annual results of Evergrande NEV SUVA (Fiji) – Conviction of former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama for perverting the course of justice VIDEO. (+) KYIV (Ukraine) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba gives the VIDEO conference. (+) ATHENS (Greece) – The government is expected to announce the revaluation of the minimum wage STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Bank of Sweden announces key rate decision (0830 GMT) (+) MOSCOW (Russia) – Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova's weekly briefing (1000 GMT) VIDEO. GENEVA (Switzerland) – Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese gives a press conference (1130 GMT) PHOTO. BERLIN (Germany) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, press conference follows (1330 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. UNITED NATIONS (United States) – UN Security Council meets in DR Congo (1400 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. BEIRUT (Lebanon) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits (on 28) DAKAR (Senegal) – The National Electoral Commission meets for the first time after the presidential elections (0900 GMT) (+) CIUDAD JUREZ (Mexico) – First anniversary of immigrant detention center fire that killed 40 people DCINES-CHARPIEU (France) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final second leg: Lyon (FRA) – Benfica (POR) (1745 GMT) PHOTOS. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final second leg: Chelsea (ENG) v Ajax (NED) (2000 GMT) PHOTOS. NEW YORK (United States) – Conviction of former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of fraud charges VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. NEW YORK (United States) – President Joe Biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton hold election fundraiser (2100 GMT) BEIJING (China) – Xiaomi releases the first EV VIDEO. PHOTO. HONG KONG (China) – Annual results of the Country Garden HONG KONG (China) – Art Basel Hong Kong PHOTOS. (up to 30) (+) BEIJING (China) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visits (up to 30) WARSAW (Poland) – Poland-Ukraine hold talks on the border crossing dispute LISBON (Portugal) – The new Prime Minister Luis Montenegro reveals the composition of his government LONDON (United Kingdom) – GDP revision for December, Q4 and 2023 (0700 GMT) PARIS (France) – Thales media day dedicated to artificial intelligence (0800 GMT) VATICAN CITY (Holy See) – Pope Francis celebrates Holy Mass on Maundy Thursday (0830 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PARIS (France) – The Council of State considers an appeal by Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi against his deportation (0900 GMT). FRANKFURT (Germany) – ECB Monthly Survey of Eurozone Credit Growth (0900 GMT) NUREMBERG (Germany) – Unemployment figures for March (0900 GMT) WASHINGTON (United States) – Fourth GDP, third estimate (1230 GMT) NAIROBI (Kenya) – Rally: World Rally Championship (WRC), Rally Safari Kenya PHOTOS. (up to 31) BARCELONA (Spain) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final second leg: Barcelona (ESP) – Brann Bergen (NOR) (1745 GMT) PARIS (France) – Soccer: UEFA Women's Champions League – Quarter-final second leg: Paris SG (FRA) v Gothenburg FC (SWE) (2000 GMT) PHOTOS. WORLD – Beyonce's new album, 'Cowboy Carter', is released JAPAN – 'Oppenheimer' release date for PICTURE Japan. VIDEO. SHENZHEN (China) – Huawei Annual Results (0800 GMT) PHOTO. MOSCOW (Russia) – First anniversary of US journalist Evan Gershkovich's arrest on espionage charges VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – 20th anniversary of NATO membership of seven former communist countries of Eastern Europe PARIS (France) – Court of Appeal considers Tariq Ramadan's appeal against an order that he face trial for rape UNITED KINGDOM – 10th anniversary of UK's first same-sex marriages VIDEO. DUBLIN (Ireland) – 20th anniversary of Ireland's ban on smoking in enclosed public spaces, the first of its kind in the world VIDEO. PARIS (France) – Inflation for March, estimate (0745 GMT) VATICAN CITY (Holy See) – Pope Francis leads Good Friday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica (1600 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. ROME (Italy) – Pope Francis leads the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum (2000 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. WASHINGTON (United States) – US personal income data (1230 GMT) Shfar'am (Israel) – Demonstration by Palestinian-Israelis calling for a cease-fire in Gaza (1000 GMT) DAKAR (Senegal) – The deadline for the publication of the official provisional results of the presidential elections WORLD – International Day of Zero Waste WORLD – World Bipolar Day MOSCOW (Russia) – American journalist Evan Gershkovich's detention ends VIDEO. PHOTO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Pro-Palestinian demonstration (1200 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. VATICAN CITY (Holy See) – Pope Francis presides over Easter Eve Mass at St. Peter's Basilica (1830 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. ISRAEL – VIDEO for Earth Day. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Rowing: Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race (1445 GMT) PHOTOS. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship Day 2: Scotland v France (1415 GMT) PHOTOS. BRISTOL (United Kingdom) – Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship Day 2: England v Wales (1645 GMT) PHOTOS. MUNICH (Germany) – Soccer: Bundesliga – Day 27: Bayern Munich – Borussia Dortmund (1730 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. WORLD – PHOTO Easter Sunday. VIDEO. VATICAN CITY (Holy See) – Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi Easter message (1000 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. WORLD – International Day of Transgender Visibility DHARAMSALA (India) – 65th anniversary of the Dalai Lama's passing to India VIDEO. TURKEY – Municipal elections LIVE REPORT. GRAPHICS. VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Bulgaria and Romania partially join the Schengen area BELGIUM – Cycling: World Tour, Tour of Flanders DUBLIN (Ireland) – Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, Day 2: Ireland v Italy (1400 GMT) MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) – Soccer: Premier League – Matchday 30: Manchester City v Arsenal (1530 GMT) VIDEO. PHOTO. MARSEILLE (France) – Soccer: Ligue 1 – Matchday 27: Marseille v Paris SG (1845 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. CHINA – Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou visits China (Guangdong, Shaanxi, Beijing) (until 11) BEIJING (China) – Exhibition in the Forbidden City on the 18th century trade between China and France VIDEO. PHOTO. BERLIN (Germany) – The law that legalizes the possession and controlled cultivation of cannabis comes into force ATHENS (Greece) – Launch of private tours of the Acropolis outside working hours PHOTOS. VIDEO. JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) – Soccer: Saudi League – Day 26: Al Ahli – Al Ittihad (1900 GMT) (up to 2) WORLD – World Autism Awareness Day LISBON (Portugal) – Inauguration of the new government (1700 GMT) VIDEO.

THE HAGUE (Netherlands) – International Conference on Restoring Justice for Ukraine WIESBADEN (Germany) – March inflation, first estimate (1200 GMT) ALGIERS (Algeria) – 5th anniversary of the resignation of President Abdelaziz BouteflikaDAKAR (Senegal) – The President's term officially ends Macky SallLIBREVILLE (Gabon) – Comprehensive national dialogue to transition from military rule to elections (0600 GMT) (Up to 30) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – EU transport ministers meet (Up to 4) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Inflation Eurozone March first estimate (0900 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone unemployment data for February (0900 GMT)(+) NEW ORLEANS (United States) – Federal appeals court hears Texas criminalization of illegal immigration (1500 GMT) CAIRO (Egypt) – President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi is sworn in for a third term afp

