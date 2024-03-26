UN Special Rapporteur's report on Gaza provides crucial evidence that should spur international action to prevent genocide





Amnesty International welcomes the new report of the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, which concludes that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold showing that the Israeli commission of genocide has been fulfilled. As the UN Human Rights Council meets today to discuss the report's findings, Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said: This is an important body of work that should serve as a vital call to action for states. They must respect their obligations under the Genocide Convention and take concrete measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza today. The time to act to prevent genocide is now. Third countries should exert political pressure on the warring parties to implement the UN Security Council resolution passed yesterday calling for an immediate ceasefire, use their influence to insist that Israel abide by the resolution, including a ban on shelling and the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid. They should impose a comprehensive arms embargo against all parties to the conflict. They should also pressure Hamas and other armed groups to release all civilian hostages. The report comes two months after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued its ruling warning of a credible threat of genocide. In that time, the situation in Gaza has deteriorated exponentially, with thousands more Palestinians killed, and Israel continues to refuse to respect the ICJ's ruling to ensure the provision of sufficient humanitarian aid to Palestinians, while the man-made famine more and more people are getting closer every day. starve to death. The time to act to prevent genocide is now. Third countries must exert political pressure on the warring parties to implement the resolution of the UN Security Council approved yesterday. They should impose a comprehensive arms embargo against all parties to the conflict. They should also pressure Hamas and other armed groups to release all civilian hostages. Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard We echo the calls made in the UN Special Rapporteurs' report to ensure that UNRWA is fully funded, and also able to operate throughout Gaza, including northern Gaza, where the Israeli authorities are denying them access UNRWA trucks. Helping to prevent genocide also means supporting accountability efforts including continued investigation by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and the exercise of universal jurisdiction to bring to justice those suspected of crimes under international law. All states and in particular Israel's allies should pressure Israel to allow the UN Commission of Inquiry and the Special Rapporteur and other independent human rights monitors to enter Gaza. A durable ceasefire remains the best way to implement the ICJ's interim measures to prevent genocide and further crimes and civilian suffering. In recent days momentum has gathered around calls to end the fighting, with the European Council calling for a ceasefire last week and a UN Security Council yesterday passing a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire for the remaining two weeks of Ramadan. States must now focus their efforts on realizing these calls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/03/un-special-rapporteur-report-on-gaza-provides-crucial-evidence-that-must-spur-international-action-to-prevent-genocide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos