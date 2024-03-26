Law School Team Advances to International Rounds of World's Largest Moot Court Competition





After winning the qualifying rounds of the Philip C. Jessup International Judiciary Competition, a team from Yale Law School will advance to the international rounds next week where they will face opponents coming from nearly 700 law schools in 100 countries and jurisdictions. Organized by the International Law Students Association (ILSA), the competition presents a fictional international dispute for students to argue their case before the International Court of Justice. This year's dispute concerns traitors and impostors and raises issues related to the right of political expression, statelessness, the right to a nationality and the scope of the UN Security Council's authority in the peaceful settlement of disputes, according to the site. of the ILSA website. The competition so far has been intense and exciting, said Declan OBriain 24, a member of the Yale team. Each round has presented unique challenges, pushing us to think critically and creatively in advancing our arguments. The case we argued delved into various aspects of nationhood, including statelessness. It required us to navigate complex legal frameworks, examining issues such as the rights of stateless persons, the responsibilities of states towards them, and the implications of international treaties and customary law on these issues. Mary Szarkowicz 25, another team member, said the experience provides great insight into law enforcement, especially international law. Being on the team has improved my ability to think and respond on my feet and tell a story from seemingly disparate concepts of international law, Szarkowicz said. International law, in particular, can seem abstract, but working on the Jessup problem was a great exercise in how international law can be applied. In addition to improving essential advocacy skills, students are developing meaningful relationships with their law school peers through the experience. The best part of Jessup's trial experience has been getting to know everyone on the team, Szarkowicz said. We really bonded over problem solving, talking through each other's nerves, and exploring New Orleans [where the quarterfinal rounds were held]. I couldn't have asked for a better group of people to share this experience with. The team will compete in the international rounds to be held from March 30 to April 6 in Washington, DC. OBriain described their preparation time as intense but rewarding. Our team has diligently analyzed past cases, honing our legal research and writing skills, and engaged in mock trial sessions to refine our arguments and strategies, he said. Additionally, we have sought guidance from faculty and alumni mentors who have generously shared their knowledge and expertise. The students credited Sterling Professor of Law Harold Hongju Koh and Gerard C. and Bernice Latrobe Smith Professor of International Law Oona A. Hathaway 97 for their help preparing for the competition, especially with their mooting and memorials. They also expressed gratitude to Associate Director of Foreign and International Law and Lecturer in Legal Research Lucie Olejnikova; Kee Chong 24 LLM; Doruk Erhan 22 LLM, 27 JSD; Margo Darragh 25; and Justin Cole 23 for their charges, as well as their coach Beatrice Walton 18.

