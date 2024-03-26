International Cooperative Center for Energy founded at the University of Maryland





Sung Joo Lee (KETEP) and Dr. Eric Wachsman (UMD) sign the agreement During the inaugural US-Korea Dialogue on Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET) in December 2023, the United States (US) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) welcomed enhanced cooperation between governments, industry and academia in many areas of technology, including policy and planning; technologies and research; and commercialization and deployment, all to support economy-wide decarbonization in the US and ROK. Specific areas included supply chains and technology; biotechnology and bioproduction; batteries and clean energy technology; and quantum. US Energy Secretary Granholm and Korean Minister Lee discussed ways the US and the ROK can collaborate to strengthen clean energy technology supply chains and cooperate in clean energy technology demonstrations and deployment. Both affirmed the need to promote clean energy partnerships through exchanges, investments and R&D cooperation between experts in areas of mutual agreement. To continue the discussion of the two governments, Dr. Eric Wachsman, Director of the Maryland Energy Innovation Institute (MEI2) and Distinguished Professor of the University of Maryland (UMD) and Dr. Sang Bok Lee, UMD Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Director of the Maryland NanoCenter, have worked together with the Korean Energy Technology Assessment and Planning Office of Energy Policy (KETEP) on a cooperative agreement to establish the Center of Energy Cooperation Korea – USA in MIE2/UMD. As a direct result, on Wednesday, March 14, 2024, Dr. Eric Wachsman, signed the cooperation agreement with Sung Joo Lee, Executive Director of the Office of Energy Policy and Principal Investigator of the Korea-US Energy Cooperation Center. The signing opens the Korea-US Energy Cooperation Center at MIE2/UMD to coordinate collaboration between American and Korean researchers. Other workforce contributors from KETEP to the deal include Sang Joo Baek, Team Manager of the International Cooperation Division, and Jeongyong Kim, Director of Finance, Accounting and Contract Division. “The University of Maryland has been a leader in developing new energy technologies and advancing energy innovation, particularly in the areas of energy conservation and energy efficiency. The need for these energy technologies is a global issue, and we are excited to expand our international efforts with the establishment of this U.S.-Korea Energy Cooperation Center at UMD.” Wachsman said. “KETEP is an organization under the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy responsible for energy R&D planning, evaluation and management. We anticipate that not only UMD, but also prominent universities, research institutes and companies in the US will be able to enhance energy R&D cooperation with excellent research institutions in Korea.” Lee said. Both governments, as well as UMD and KETEP, are committed to fostering research, innovation and technology deployment; promotion of joint demonstration projects; and expanding clean energy jobs to advance clean energy and decarbonization efforts. Published on March 26, 2024

