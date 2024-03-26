



Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are providing special coverage of Southwest Florida International Airport. We are calling it “Airport Week”. March is traditionally the busiest month of the year with more than 1,000,000 travelers expected to come and go through Fort Myers. Look for stories all week about RSW, including today's installment in the history of the airport's busiest month. March Madness has arrived in Fort Myers, and we're not talking about basketball. Between spring break and snowbirds, March is historically the busiest month for her Southwest Florida International Airport. Did you know? Since 2011, the airport has handled more than 1,000,000 passengers every March with the exception of 2020 due to The covid-19 pandemic. It's the equivalent of the entire population of Cape Coral (population just over 200,000) passing through the airport five times this month. This year will be no different. Here is a summary of last March's RSW statistics: What does RSW mean?Florida's airports are numerous. Here is a list of letter codes for all of them A history of resources uploaded to RSW March has always been a busy month for South Florida as the weather warms and people come to visit. The combination of spring break and snowbird season brings heavy traffic to our local airport. Here is a summary of the airport's March passenger data over the past ten years: 2014: 1,147,059 passengers

1,514,046 passengers 2023: 1,166,442 passengers Challenges: What March Brings to the RSW Support Team Although Mars brings big business to the airport, it also brings a number of unique challenges. Here's what RSW says are some of the realities that underline its busiest month on the calendar: The airport is limited by gates, concessions and passenger handling capacity during peak season

RSW has more than 4.25 times more traffic in March than in September

The security checkpoints are very crowded and the TSA additional screening space is needed to accommodate the new standards New airport projects RSW is undertaking several significant capital improvement projects to handle further increases in passenger traffic not only in March, but for the whole year: Terminal expansion project : $331 million, estimated completion in 2025 Creates a single TSA checkpoint Passengers can walk between concourses Adds 164,000 square feet of remodeled space with 117,000 square feet of new concourse and concession space

: $331 million, estimated completion in 2025 Terminal Expansion Project Two : $800 million, target completion in 2027 Adds the E competition with 14 gates

: $800 million, target completion in 2027

