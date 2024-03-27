BBC boss slams Tory budget cuts | BBC

Cuts to the BBC's budget by successive Conservative governments have been short-sighted and risk undermining its future, the director-general said in a speech on Tuesday.

Announcing another 200 million in cuts to the corporation, Tim Davie said 14 years of cuts had reduced its budget by 30% in real terms and stripped our income over many years and put serious pressure on our finances.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society in central London, Davie suggested cuts between 2010 and 2020 plus several difficult years of flat funding had undermined his ability to future-proof the broadcaster during a period of digital transformation.

The cuts are particularly problematic as a strong balance sheet and the ability to deploy capital strategically is essential if we are to navigate the digital transition, he said. In a series of pointed criticisms of government-imposed funding cuts, he added: Taking money out of the BBC during this period has been particularly short-sighted.

The BBC has already made major cuts to the programme, including limiting Newsnight to interviews and debates and reducing its broadcast time to 30 minutes as part of 500m annual savings needed due to inflation and a two-year license fee freeze.

He also highlighted the fragility of the BBC World Service, which has faced deep cuts, including the loss of hundreds of jobs and the exit of radio in 10 languages, including Chinese, Hindi and Arabic.

Davie said the service was uniquely valuable and important globally, but said the corporation could not continue to ask UK license fee payers to invest in it when we face cuts to UK services and said that its long-term financing should come from central government budgets.

The license fee agreement expires at the end of 2027 and ministers have pledged to replace it with a new funding model. In March, the government appointed a nine-strong advisory panel to look at alternatives to the license fee, including a number of long-standing critics of the BBC. It was described by a BBC staff member as a panel of gravediggers.

Davie promised the BBC the biggest ever consultation process on the review of the license fee, which will rise by 10.50 to 169.50 on April 1, including looking at how it is implemented and how the cost could be more progressive .

But in a week where the US and UK accused hackers backed by the Chinese government's spy agency of carrying out a years-long campaign of cyber attacks, the director-general also warned that the UK risked losing its soft power on the global stage . Russia and China are investing heavily and not properly funding one of the UK's most valuable soft power assets does not make sense economically or culturally, he said.

The BBC is to sign more deals with commercial partners similar to its recent partnership with Disney to produce Doctor Who and will relaunch bbc.com and the BBC app internationally, with Davie adding that it was necessary to fundamentally transform and renew the corporation.

Youth channel BBC Three, which was reinstated as a linear channel three years ago after being axed in 2016, will lose its commissioning power, with programs commissioned from iPlayer in a digital-first approach.

Setting out a plan for the future in which the BBC would pursue the truth without agenda, support British storytelling and bring people together, he argued that the corporation could act as a check against the growing polarization exacerbated by social media.

Davie ruled out the use of AI in broadcast journalism, but said he planned to proactively deploy AI on our terms to create tools that help us build relevance.

The BBC was already working with major tech companies to develop unique ethical algorithms to increase personalization for users, but stressed that they were not driven simply by narrowing down individuals' recommendations and would avoid the deep polarization created by commercial algorithms.

Content would also be curated using cool, curiosity and whatnot [] BBC editors may judge them to be important stories, he said.