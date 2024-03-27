International
BBC boss slams Tory budget cuts | BBC
Cuts to the BBC's budget by successive Conservative governments have been short-sighted and risk undermining its future, the director-general said in a speech on Tuesday.
Announcing another 200 million in cuts to the corporation, Tim Davie said 14 years of cuts had reduced its budget by 30% in real terms and stripped our income over many years and put serious pressure on our finances.
Speaking at the Royal Television Society in central London, Davie suggested cuts between 2010 and 2020 plus several difficult years of flat funding had undermined his ability to future-proof the broadcaster during a period of digital transformation.
The cuts are particularly problematic as a strong balance sheet and the ability to deploy capital strategically is essential if we are to navigate the digital transition, he said. In a series of pointed criticisms of government-imposed funding cuts, he added: Taking money out of the BBC during this period has been particularly short-sighted.
The BBC has already made major cuts to the programme, including limiting Newsnight to interviews and debates and reducing its broadcast time to 30 minutes as part of 500m annual savings needed due to inflation and a two-year license fee freeze.
He also highlighted the fragility of the BBC World Service, which has faced deep cuts, including the loss of hundreds of jobs and the exit of radio in 10 languages, including Chinese, Hindi and Arabic.
Davie said the service was uniquely valuable and important globally, but said the corporation could not continue to ask UK license fee payers to invest in it when we face cuts to UK services and said that its long-term financing should come from central government budgets.
The license fee agreement expires at the end of 2027 and ministers have pledged to replace it with a new funding model. In March, the government appointed a nine-strong advisory panel to look at alternatives to the license fee, including a number of long-standing critics of the BBC. It was described by a BBC staff member as a panel of gravediggers.
Davie promised the BBC the biggest ever consultation process on the review of the license fee, which will rise by 10.50 to 169.50 on April 1, including looking at how it is implemented and how the cost could be more progressive .
But in a week where the US and UK accused hackers backed by the Chinese government's spy agency of carrying out a years-long campaign of cyber attacks, the director-general also warned that the UK risked losing its soft power on the global stage . Russia and China are investing heavily and not properly funding one of the UK's most valuable soft power assets does not make sense economically or culturally, he said.
The BBC is to sign more deals with commercial partners similar to its recent partnership with Disney to produce Doctor Who and will relaunch bbc.com and the BBC app internationally, with Davie adding that it was necessary to fundamentally transform and renew the corporation.
Youth channel BBC Three, which was reinstated as a linear channel three years ago after being axed in 2016, will lose its commissioning power, with programs commissioned from iPlayer in a digital-first approach.
Setting out a plan for the future in which the BBC would pursue the truth without agenda, support British storytelling and bring people together, he argued that the corporation could act as a check against the growing polarization exacerbated by social media.
Davie ruled out the use of AI in broadcast journalism, but said he planned to proactively deploy AI on our terms to create tools that help us build relevance.
The BBC was already working with major tech companies to develop unique ethical algorithms to increase personalization for users, but stressed that they were not driven simply by narrowing down individuals' recommendations and would avoid the deep polarization created by commercial algorithms.
Content would also be curated using cool, curiosity and whatnot [] BBC editors may judge them to be important stories, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/mar/26/bbc-boss-hits-out-at-shortsighted-tory-budget-cuts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Michael Ward reflects on his football skills and pride in 'The Beautiful Game'
- Legends League remains the second most watched cricket tournament after IPL
- Funky Chef Launches the World's First Fitted, Fashion-Forward Chef Jackets, Designed Exclusively for Women
- Google script instead of web app for XML creation
- BBC boss slams Tory budget cuts | BBC
- SunLive – Uncommon Style: Earthquake activity at Mount Ruapehu
- Jon Stewart jabs 'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary for Trump fraud comments
- Stock market today: Wall Street moves further away from its historic highs
- The bride gives the guests a dress code for a themed wedding: “DIY a costume.” AITA?
- Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino adds free tribute concerts and themed drinks
- Blue Raiders are dealing with unfavorable conditions and enter the final round in a shared eighth place
- Indoor $70, outdoor $130, floodlights, etc.